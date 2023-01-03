ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

HuskyMaven

Antics of Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Anger West Virginia Coach

Erik Stevenson, college basketball's perpetual wandering vagabond, has run afoul of his current coach, West Virginia's Bob Huggins. The former University of Washington guard from Lacey, Washington, a mercurial personality now on his fourth NCAA program, drew Huggins' ire after receiving a technical foul for taunting — specifically grabbing at his crotch — an infraction that fouled him out and led to the Mountaineers losing to Oklahoma State 67-60 on Monday night in Stillwater.
SEATTLE, WA
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Kaden Prather Transfers to WVU Rival

Former WVU wide receiver Kaden Prather entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Earlier this afternoon, he announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Maryland to play for the Terrapins. Prather is a former 4-star recruit, and was expected to be a key contributor for the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?

There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Travis Trickett Hinting WVU Return?

Travis Trickett is a fan favorite in Morgantown, there’s no doubt about it. The former WVU tight ends coach left the Mountaineers in 2022 to serve as the offensive coordinator for the South Florida Bulls. After South Florida made a staff change, Trickett was looking for work. According to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a statement released […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Get To Know the Staff – Logan Bennett (Intern)

Just because they’re hot doesn’t mean you can ignore the red flags. People who chew with their mouth open. Or if they slurp their drink. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins. Absolutely changed my life. How Long Have You Been a WVU Fan?. I can’t remember...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Denuzzo’s Italian Deli

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Denuzzo’s Italian Deli in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
MORGANTOWN, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV

