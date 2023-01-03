ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

RarityStation51
2d ago

Damar has been on my mind all night, I've barely slept.... My heart is with Damar, his family and #BillsMafia ❤️🏈🤍🏆💙 Love&Prayers on his full recovery... I must say, as a woman, sports lover and aunt to two nephews who played sports, no one ever wants to see any player collapse like this because when a Ambulance drives onto the field, our hearts sink...

Blessed
1d ago

Cheifs fan family here. My husband and I are united in prayer with everyone praying for him and his family. "where 2 or more are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst of you." 🙏🙏🙏

Hail Of A Margarita
2d ago

unfortunately and fortunately my wife is a high level critical care RN , actually if she worked at that hospital she would be part of team that would have been waiting for Hamlin.. She said when he went down he had a cardiac arrest, also said oxygen was a good sign and it would be 3 days minimum until anything will come out ... unless he passed away... Thank the good Lord he made it thus far 🙏🙏🙏🙏. Amazing how clueless announcers were without medical expertise letting people know. Obviously critical.. Many scans MRI, CT to come plus alot more Information I didn't understand, because she is so much Smarter than me 👍🙏.. Won't get into details, just don't expect information on the young man for a few days

