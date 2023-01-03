Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, ColoradoMinha D.Denver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Decision Made If He Receives NFL Job Offer
It appears Jim Harbaugh could be ready to leave Ann Arbor after all. According to a report by The Athletic, Harbaugh will leave his head coaching position at Michigan behind if he's offered an NFL job. The Broncos, Colts and Panthers currently have head coach openings. Denver reportedly ...
Ranking 4 possible coaching spots for Jim Harbaugh if he leaves Michigan for the NFL
It feels like every offseason since Jim Harbaugh joined Michigan after coaching the San Francisco 49ers, the rumor mill starts up about the former QB coming back to the NFL as a head coach again. In 2023, it’s happening again. The Athletic reports “Multiple sources close to Jim Harbaugh...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
Jim Harbaugh reportedly good as gone if NFL team offers
The annual Jim Harbaugh NFL sweepstakes are officially underway and once again it sounds like the Michigan head coach might just consider a move back to the big leagues despite what he said this time last year. On Sunday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported that a source “with knowledge of the situation” told him the Denver Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh reportedly good as gone if NFL team offers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
While USC thinks about firing Alex Grinch, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh could leave for the NFL
The fact that USC is entering the Big Ten Conference in 2024 makes this next story a lot more important than it would have been in a world in which USC stayed in the Pac-12: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is certainly thinking about going to the NFL. It doesn’t mean...
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
Saints Injury Roundup: Adebo Misses Practice, 10 Players Listed on Wednesday’s Report
The Saints dropped their first injury report of Week 18, which sees 10 players listed for Wednesday. Here's how things look for New Orleans, as they prepare for their regular season finale against the Panthers. DID NOT PRACTICE: Paulson Adebo (hamstring), James Hurst (foot), Juwan Johnson (quadricep), Marcus Maye (shoulder),...
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas a Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Cleveland Browns could shortly have their next member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Left tackle Joe Thomas was announced as a finalist for the Class of 2023. Thomas joins 15 other finalists, that number will go to five before the NFL Honors on Feb. 9. in Phoenix. There's a very good chance that Thomas will be a first ballot as one of the best-left tackles to ever play the game. To join the Pro Football Hall of Fame you must receive an 80% vote from the selection committee.
1/04 Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
Browns Digest Week 18 Staff Picks
The NFL's regular season has reached its final week. There is neither a Thursday night game nor a Monday night game as teams fight to see which 14 teams will make the postseason. There are a pair of Saturday games including one of the few standalone games that will determine...
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
Jim Harbaugh's reported NFL candidacy leads to questions about Michigan football coach's future
Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL future is a reality with this past week's reports that the Michigan football coach is being vetted as a candidate for the pro ranks. Given his past as a professional coach and reputation for building programs, it should come as no surprise that any team with a vacancy, such as the Denver Broncos or Carolina Panthers, are doing their research.
Hornets 10 Day Contract Candidates
Charlotte came into the 2022-23 season carrying an open roster spot which at the moment remains vacant. While eventually this might be used to sign Brides or convert McGowens two way contract, until that point the Hornets should look to sign a free agent to a 10 day contract. Last season the team signed Isaiah Thomas via 10 day contracts before signing him for the rest of the season. Thomas became not only a useful rotation player, but emerged as a veteran leader to a young Hornets team.
Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
