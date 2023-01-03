ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin given CPR, leaves in ambulance

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USetz_0k1RxYNn00

Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed CPR before leaving in an ambulance.

Hamlin tried making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins late in the first quarter, who lowered his helmet into Hamlin’s chest.

As Hamlin got up from the play he suddenly collapsed onto the field. A clip of the play can be seen here.

The 24-year-old needed paramedics to perform CPR while he lay on the field. Players from both teams huddled around Hamlin as an ambulance drove onto the field to escort him to a hospital.

FOX19 reporter Joe Danneman tweeted that he was told Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He added that Hamlin needed CPR and AED (Automated External Defibrilator).

The decision to suspend the game was official around 10 p.m. ET and the NFL released a statement that also said Hamlin was in critical condition. The NFLPA also released a statement on the matter.

Players were visibly upset and rattled about what just transpired and after initially appearing to prepare to resume play, the game was temporary suspended and both teams left the field for the locker room.

When the game will resume is still unknown.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing agent and friend, tweeted an update that Hamlin's vitals were back to normal and is breathing through a tube.

