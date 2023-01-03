ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Football World Is Praying For Miracle For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2webed_0k1RxM2J00

In a terrifying sight Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter after completing a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was administered CPR by medical professionals and taken off the field in an ambulance.

All parties involved with the broadcast, from sideline reporters to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on play-by-play, were seemingly in disbelief and rendered speechless as this situation has been without precedent.

Play has been suspended barring further information regarding Hamlin's wellbeing. In the meantime, all football fans and observers can do is pray for the 24-year-old's health and full recovery.

NFL alum Greg Olsen echoed many fans' sentiments by calling for the game to be postponed altogether.

"Can’t play this game. This is unprecedented," Olsen wrote. In a subsequent tweet, the former tight end added "Until we know how Damar Hamlin is this game cannot go on."

Another NFL alum, LeSean McCoy, called for prayers and positive thoughts from fans.

What happened on the field Monday transcended the football world, and prompted prayers and well-wishes from legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale and CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer.

Comments / 17

Real Red Tex 1835
2d ago

Prayers for him and his family. May God help us all, never before seen incidents. Seem to be snowballing

Reply(1)
11
Mark
2d ago

Lions fans in Detroit send thoughts and prayers to Demar Hamlin and his family

Reply
6
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

How ESPN handled broadcast during horrifying Damar Hamlin injury

see also Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field, receiving CPR in chilling scene ESPN had to adjust on the fly after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a horrifying injury. Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety on the Bills, collapsed on the field after tacklong Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in the first quarter. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The game was temporarily suspended in wake of the injury before being postponed for the evening. ESPN cut in and out of break multiple times as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman spoke somberly about...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Calling For Major Sports Personality To Be Fired

Sports fans have long been familiar with Skip Bayless' brand of boundary-pushing, controversial analysis. But his tweet in the wake of Monday Night Football's horrific events have left some wondering if Fox Sports should dismiss the Undisputed host. After 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar ...
Yardbarker

Cowboys in Playoffs to 'Welcome Back' 3 Starters?

JAN 2 WELCOME BACK! “YIt might be a little premature and it might be a little optimistic, but the Dallas Cowboys have an injury-related plan for the playoffs. It's a "Welcome Back!'' plan. "We’ll be welcoming back three really good football players,'' COO Stephen Jones said on Monday in...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update

Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game two days prior, and a close family friend said there was one significant miscommunication about the defensive back’s medical emergency. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, is a close friend of Hamlin. He was one... The post Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News

Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy