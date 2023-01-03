Football World Is Praying For Miracle For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

In a terrifying sight Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter after completing a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was administered CPR by medical professionals and taken off the field in an ambulance.

All parties involved with the broadcast, from sideline reporters to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on play-by-play, were seemingly in disbelief and rendered speechless as this situation has been without precedent.

Play has been suspended barring further information regarding Hamlin's wellbeing. In the meantime, all football fans and observers can do is pray for the 24-year-old's health and full recovery.

NFL alum Greg Olsen echoed many fans' sentiments by calling for the game to be postponed altogether.

"Can’t play this game. This is unprecedented," Olsen wrote. In a subsequent tweet, the former tight end added "Until we know how Damar Hamlin is this game cannot go on."

Another NFL alum, LeSean McCoy, called for prayers and positive thoughts from fans.

What happened on the field Monday transcended the football world, and prompted prayers and well-wishes from legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale and CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer.