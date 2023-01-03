Alabama football has had a remarkable run of quarterbacks, and in the process, UA has turned into a factory for NFL players at that position since 2020. Bryce Young is the latest, and he has a chance to be the highest drafted of them all after he declared Monday for the 2023 NFL Draft. There's a legitimate possibility he could be the first player selected. The Houston Texans are expected to own that pick, and they need a quarterback.

