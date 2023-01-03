ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

HB Connects closes show rooms in Fargo and Grand Forks

(Fargo, ND) -- HB Connects of Grand Forks is partnering with Mobile Pro of Fargo. The announcement comes as staffing shortages have made it difficult to accommodate the growing number of live production events in the region. "This was an extremely hard decision, we have loved what we've done the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo commissioner concerned about patron monitoring at planned self-serve bar at mall

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about the plan to open a self-serve bar at the West Acres Mall. "It's a new concept. They are in existence around the country, and the concept is you basically, you know, you pay a fee up front and there is a person there, but basically you serve yourself. So you can buy, and it's basically different types of craft beer and so the concept is good," said Piepkorn.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care

NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility

(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

New Ultimate Transportation Owners Merge With Midwest Motors & More, Creating Recreation Division

Ultimate Transportation transferred ownership in August and has since hit the ground running. Currently, the store is undergoing major renovations to provide a better customer experience. A few of the items include a brand new showroom, additional sales offices, and a customer waiting area – as well as updating the building exterior. They have also re-branded with a new look and message to the logo.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Crunch Fitness opening its first location in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There’s a new place to workout and it’s opening up just in time for your new year’s resolutions. Crunch Fitness is opening its first location in Fargo. It’ll be off 13th Avenue South in the former Toys ‘R Us building near Walmart....
FARGO, ND
tedmag.com

Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota

Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Last week on the job for West Fargo Police lieutenant

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – After 48 years on the job, Greg Warren is calling it a day. The West Fargo Police lieutenant retires on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975 where he worked under four police chiefs and was once a candidate for the job. He spent 19 years on patrol and currently has 23 people under his command.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT CLOSES CSAH 61 UNTIL SPRING

The Polk County Highway Department announced that they have closed the gravel highway between Fisher and Crookston (CSAH 61) and plans to keep it closed for the remainder of the winter. The Highway Department explained that it normally spends tens of thousands of dollars each year trying to keep the...
CROOKSTON, MN
kvrr.com

Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy