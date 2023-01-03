Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri continues steady climb during conference play
Every women’s basketball team in the Southeastern Conference has now played two league games. Some teams have surprised thus far, while others have disappointed. With 13 of the 14 teams still above .500, here’s where each squad stands:
Columbia Missourian
No. 13 Arkansas rallies in second half to top No. 20 Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had momentum throughout the second half against Missouri and used it to beat the Tigers 74-68 on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. With the No. 20 Tigers leading 34-27 at halftime, the No. 13 Razorbacks proceeded to go on a 10-4 run, electrifying the home crowd.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers face first SEC road test at Arkansas
Missouri men’s basketball faces a tough challenge as it attempts to survive its first week in the AP Top 25 Poll, where the Tigers were ranked No. 20, with a matchup against No. 13 Arkansas. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and can be...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball enters AP Top 25 following impressive December
For the first time in Dennis Gates’ time as head coach, Missouri men’s basketball entered the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 20 on Monday. Only six voters did not put the Tigers in the Top 25. Stefan Krajisnik of The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, ranked Missouri the highest of any voter, placing the Tigers at No. 10 on his ballot.
Columbia Missourian
McCarthy's Arm Twisting
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman senior, a rising culinary talent, killed in weekend car crash
Lushen Claridge, a senior at Hickman High School, died in a car crash early Saturday morning while traveling in Kansas. According to a crash report from the Gove County Sheriff's Office, Lushen was driving west on Interstate 70 when he lost control of the car, which rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in the median.
Columbia Missourian
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri’s third attorney general in five years
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general Tuesday morning at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Bailey is the third attorney general the state has had in the last five years. He was selected by Gov. Mike Parson to take the position Nov. 23...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia's third Aldi to open Jan. 12
On Jan. 12, a new Aldi on Conley Road will open its doors. The store will be the grocery chain's third location in Columbia, which has others on Green Meadows Lane and West Business Loop 70.
Columbia Missourian
A list of wishes, dreams for 2023
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 4, 2023
Brenda Joyce Christmann, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2023. A visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Road, Columbia. Services will follow. Deloris Johnson, 95, of Columbia died Jan. 4, 2023. A visitation will take...
Columbia Missourian
Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting
Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
Columbia Missourian
New year reflections on life and challenges in the garden
A song written by legendary musician Joni Mitchell in 1966, “The Circle Game,” is a bittersweet anthem about growing up. It also can serve as the title and theme of every avid gardener’s annual dirt-under-the-fingernails efforts. At the dawning of a new year, the first line of the song’s chorus, “And the seasons they go round and round …” speaks to reflections on the past year’s growing — or groaning — experiences and the fact that come spring, gardeners start over. Everything is once again possibility.
Columbia Missourian
Joan Ruth Miller Hahn July 22, 1935 — Dec. 28, 2022
Mrs. Joan Ruth Miller Hahn went to be with The Lord on December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Allen Webb Hahn, DVM, PhD, father Dean Miller, mother Ina Miller, and sister Anna Jane Berck. A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, January...
Columbia Missourian
Local club to start feeding stressed health workers as hospital rooms fill up again
Eric Lorenz, a representative for the Columbia Rotary South Club, has re-started an initiative to feed overworked health care staff in Missouri. The program titled Meals for Healthcare Heroes began in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. The new GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend with a goal of $5,000.
Columbia Missourian
Ashland leaders discuss local sales tax, solving police shortages
A proposed local sales tax could help fund the Ashland Police Department and street improvements. “We’re not asking for the world,” Police Chief Gabe Edwards said. “We’re just asking for the essentials.”
Columbia Missourian
COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 7
The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Public Health & Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St. The clinic is open to the public and attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event according to a news release from the health department.
Comments / 0