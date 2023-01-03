Lakers Fans Are Hyped At LeBron James' 43-Point Performance Against Hornets: "Age Doesn't Affect Him."

Fans had a lot to say about LeBron James' performance against the Hornets.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a poor team overall this season, but they have managed to get their second win in a row against the Charlotte Hornets. Superstar LeBron James was instrumental in getting the win, putting up 43 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists.

After the game, a lot of fans reacted to LeBron James' dominant performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Many gave him praise for putting up great numbers, and more importantly, getting the win.

crazy he’s still performing like this at his age THIS IS WHY HE’S THE GOAT No way LeBron old is better than curry prime First game in person and caught a dub and 40 piece for Bron! LFG! A win is a win but this team still need to make a trade Nearly choked in the 4th, but we won that's whats matter New Year, Same Bron Back-to-back 40-point games since turning 38 2023 champions lfgg Starting off the year strong. LeBron is showing that age doesn’t affect him in basketball Get the man some help please!!! We run league 43pts from Legoat The best thing about this season is that Lakers fans are watching LBJ against the world night after night. We need to sign two players… come on!!! Another win great win

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make a trade to get LeBron James some help in the future. There have been many calls to get him some help , but the Lakers have held off on making a trade thus far.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Ride It Out With Current Team

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have the ability to make a trade, that doesn't mean it will happen in the future. In fact, a previous report revealed that the team is giving "serious consideration" to simply "riding out the season" with their current roster if they don't find a good deal.



Internally, sources said, there’s been serious consideration given to riding out the season without making a major deal if they can’t find one that would make the team a realistic contender. Thanks to Davis’ and James’ injuries, roster depth depleted from a deal for Russell Westbrook and a revolving supporting cast since his title with L.A., the Lakers’ level of competitiveness since winning the 2020 NBA championship has been uneven at best. This season, while fully healthy, they went to Milwaukee and played a near-perfect game to beat the Bucks.

This stance from the Los Angeles Lakers is somewhat understandable. If they made a smaller deal, they would have to mortgage their future draft compensation, with no guarantee of winning a championship. Perhaps it is best to simply wait for the right opportunity to trade for a star-level player that can be a difference-maker for the team.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers improve as a team, with or without a trade. It is unfortunate that LeBron James is currently on a non-competitive team, but that could change in the future once Anthony Davis comes back.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.