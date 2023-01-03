Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Update: Power restored to Downtown Redding, customers still affected
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 4, 11 PM:. Power has been restored to over 250 REU customers in the downtown area, according to REU's Outage Map. However, between 51-250 customers have lost power in east Redding: near Wilson Avenue, Jessica Way, Jasmine Way, Christian Avenue, and Rosebud Lane. Power...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Castella out of water, crews working to make necessary repairs
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Castella area is currently without water. Officials with the Shasta County Department of Public Works said County Service Area #3—Castella—is now without water. Additionally, public works officials said their crews are out searching for possible leaks and will make necessary repairs. However,...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works on Highway 299 storm repairs
BURNEY, Calif. — Employees from the Caltrans District 2 Burney Maintenance Crew, the Fence and Guardrail Crew, and the Tree Crew worked along State Route 299 Tuesday on storm repairs. The work was done about 3 miles west of Fall River Mills at the Pit 1 Grade. Officials said...
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water notice for Shasta County Service Area #3
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:40 P.M. UPDATE - County Officials at the Department of Public Works issued a boil water notice due to County Service Area #3 at Castella being out of water. In conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and the Division of Drinking Water, county officials...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 PG&E customers without power in Shasta County due to storm
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10 PM:. Hundreds of PG&E and REU customers are experiencing power outages due to a storm currently blasting the Northstate. According to PG&E's Outage Map, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, over a thousand of their customers lost power in the Shingletown and Manton areas, followed by additional, smaller outages in areas near Anderson, Cottonwood, even Whiskeytown.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County readies for potent atmospheric river
REDDING, Calif. — After a very wet finish to 2022, the Northstate faces what is likely the strongest storm of the season thus far, arriving Wednesday and lasting into Thursday. Although Shasta County navigated last week's storm systems with minimal flooding, the higher forecast rain totals and relatively high...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
krcrtv.com
The Exodus Continues: another high-level employee leaves Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — Another high-level employee is leaving Shasta County. County Attorney and County Counsel Rubin Cruse is retiring effective in April. After more than 12 years as county counsel, Cruse is moving into private practice. His last day with the county is April 21. He joins a list of administrators who have moved on from the county, including CEO Matt Pontes, now with Sierra Pacific Industries, and Health and Human Services Director Donell Ewert, who retired.
krcrtv.com
Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
krcrtv.com
Over 150 Chinook Salmon released in the Sacramento River Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — For the second consecutive year, Turtle Bay Exploration Park teamed up with Coleman Fish Hatchery to release more than 150 Chinook Salmon into the Sacramento River Tuesday evening as part of a Conservation Head Start Program. KRCR talked to Sharon Clay the Curator of Animal Programs...
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
krcrtv.com
Landslide on HWY 299 leads to one-way traffic control
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A section of Highway 299 remains operating with one-way traffic control due to a landslide that occurred last Friday. According to Caltrans District 2, the one-way traffic control remains in effect between Burnt Ranch and Hawkins Bar along the 299. Those driving along on the...
YAHOO!
California storms: Lake Shasta 34% full could see water level rise way up
While all the rain that fell in December helped raise the level of a parched-looking Lake Shasta, the series of winter storms failed to generate the massive inflows of water into the state’s largest reservoir. That’s expected to change over the next 10 days as a series of wet...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
krcrtv.com
Conflict, questions abound in first Gateway Unified meeting since Superintendent's firing
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — For the first time since their firing of popular Superintendent Jim Harrell, the Gateway Unified School District’s Board of Trustees met on Wednesday evening to discuss the future. With the meeting moved to a different, more spacious location at Central Valley High School, parents,...
This Wacky Little Restaurant in Northern California is an Amazing Dining Experience
There are some pretty tremendous restaurants in northern Cali. From eclectic cafes to long-standing burger joints that have been around since the 1950s, but this none are quite as unique or wacky as this little restaurant you'll find in the town of Shasta Lake. Keep reading to learn more.
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
Comments / 0