ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Update: Power restored to Downtown Redding, customers still affected

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 4, 11 PM:. Power has been restored to over 250 REU customers in the downtown area, according to REU's Outage Map. However, between 51-250 customers have lost power in east Redding: near Wilson Avenue, Jessica Way, Jasmine Way, Christian Avenue, and Rosebud Lane. Power...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Castella out of water, crews working to make necessary repairs

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Castella area is currently without water. Officials with the Shasta County Department of Public Works said County Service Area #3—Castella—is now without water. Additionally, public works officials said their crews are out searching for possible leaks and will make necessary repairs. However,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans works on Highway 299 storm repairs

BURNEY, Calif. — Employees from the Caltrans District 2 Burney Maintenance Crew, the Fence and Guardrail Crew, and the Tree Crew worked along State Route 299 Tuesday on storm repairs. The work was done about 3 miles west of Fall River Mills at the Pit 1 Grade. Officials said...
FALL RIVER MILLS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Boil water notice for Shasta County Service Area #3

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:40 P.M. UPDATE - County Officials at the Department of Public Works issued a boil water notice due to County Service Area #3 at Castella being out of water. In conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and the Division of Drinking Water, county officials...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 1,300 PG&E customers without power in Shasta County due to storm

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10 PM:. Hundreds of PG&E and REU customers are experiencing power outages due to a storm currently blasting the Northstate. According to PG&E's Outage Map, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, over a thousand of their customers lost power in the Shingletown and Manton areas, followed by additional, smaller outages in areas near Anderson, Cottonwood, even Whiskeytown.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County readies for potent atmospheric river

REDDING, Calif. — After a very wet finish to 2022, the Northstate faces what is likely the strongest storm of the season thus far, arriving Wednesday and lasting into Thursday. Although Shasta County navigated last week's storm systems with minimal flooding, the higher forecast rain totals and relatively high...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

The Exodus Continues: another high-level employee leaves Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — Another high-level employee is leaving Shasta County. County Attorney and County Counsel Rubin Cruse is retiring effective in April. After more than 12 years as county counsel, Cruse is moving into private practice. His last day with the county is April 21. He joins a list of administrators who have moved on from the county, including CEO Matt Pontes, now with Sierra Pacific Industries, and Health and Human Services Director Donell Ewert, who retired.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 150 Chinook Salmon released in the Sacramento River Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — For the second consecutive year, Turtle Bay Exploration Park teamed up with Coleman Fish Hatchery to release more than 150 Chinook Salmon into the Sacramento River Tuesday evening as part of a Conservation Head Start Program. KRCR talked to Sharon Clay the Curator of Animal Programs...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Landslide on HWY 299 leads to one-way traffic control

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A section of Highway 299 remains operating with one-way traffic control due to a landslide that occurred last Friday. According to Caltrans District 2, the one-way traffic control remains in effect between Burnt Ranch and Hawkins Bar along the 299. Those driving along on the...
BURNT RANCH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy