Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Chicago

Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field

UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
NECN

Jake DeBrusk's Winter Classic Heroics Latest Example of His Amazing Turnaround

BOSTON -- At this point last season, Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston was uncertain. The Bruins forward had requested a trade and he wasn't scoring goals at a consistent rate. Fast forward to Monday and DeBrusk not only is playing a vital role for one of the NHL's best offensive teams, he was the hero of the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Fulfills Longtime Dream in 2023 Winter Classic Win

BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark had an absolute blast at the 2023 Winter Classic. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up to his postgame press conference sporting the old school Red Sox uniform that the entire team was wearing when it showed up to Fenway Park for Monday's outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ullmark had the full uniform covered, down to the 1950s style cleats, which he proudly showed off to reporters.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
BUFFALO, NY
NECN

2023 Winter Classic Live Blog: Jake DeBrusk's Two Goals Give Bruins 2-1 Win

BOSTON -- The day has finally come. The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at the iconic Fenway Park is here. The NHL's marquee outdoor event is back in Massachusetts for the third time. This will be the fourth Winter Classic appearance for the Bruins. They are 3-1 in these games, including an exciting overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2010 Winter Classic hosted by Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Sam Hauser's Slump, Joe Mazzulla's All-Star Push Among Top Celtics Storyline in January

Forsberg: Celtics' Hauser dilemma among January storylines to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. January tends to be the NBA's most boring month. The sizzle of Christmas Day matchups are in the rearview and it's a slow crawl to the trade deadline/All-Star combo in February tends to crank up the excitement, especially as the NFL season reaches its finish line.
BOSTON, MA

