Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onthebanks.com
Steve Pikiell credits backcourt duo following win over Purdue
The key to any program is carryover and consistency rom year to year. That is what Steve Pikiell has been able to create at Rutgers. When Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker moved on, it was time for Paul Mulcahy to step up. The Scarlet Knights did not lose anyone in the transfer portal but added an important piece in Cam Spencer. With Mulcahy and Spencer taking over in the backcourt, Rutgers was ready to attack the season.
onthebanks.com
Underdogs: Thoughts on a 65-64 upset of Purdue
Unfortunately, I’m writing this with a heavy heart after seeing the scary sight on the field of the Bengals vs. Bills game as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It’s just a heartbreaking scene for everyone and is far more important than any basketball game. I’m praying for him and his family.
Comments / 0