The key to any program is carryover and consistency rom year to year. That is what Steve Pikiell has been able to create at Rutgers. When Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker moved on, it was time for Paul Mulcahy to step up. The Scarlet Knights did not lose anyone in the transfer portal but added an important piece in Cam Spencer. With Mulcahy and Spencer taking over in the backcourt, Rutgers was ready to attack the season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO