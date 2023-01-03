ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
New York Post

Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field, receiving CPR in chilling scene

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR and transported to a hospital after he collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the team’s game against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”  The game was temporarily suspended and both teams went to the locker room.  After a delay, the game was officially suspended for the evening. It will be resumed at another yet-to-be determined time. Hamlin is in critical condition, according to the NFL. “Hamlin received immediate attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the NFL said in a statement. “He was then transported to...
newsnationnow.com

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU

(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
dcnewsnow.com

Cardiologist stresses importance of CPR, AEDs use after NFL player collapses

24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiologist stresses importance of CPR, AEDs use …. 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. How to mentally cope...
