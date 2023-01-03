Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Scores
Champlin Park vs. St. Michael-Albertville, ppd. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. West Lutheran, ppd. Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd. Forest Lake vs. Stillwater, ppd. Irondale vs. Roseville, ccd. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Lac qui Parle Valley, ppd. Kingsland vs. Grand Meadow, ppd. LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Glenville-Emmons, ppd. Litchfield vs. Minnewaska, ppd.
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
Oakland County boys basketball top 10 rankings for week of Jan. 2
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County boys basketball rankings for the week of Jan 2, 2023:. 1 Birmingham Brother Rice (6-0) — Breslin or bust, enough said. 2 North Farmington (7-1) — Dwayne Ray & L.J Walls might just be the best reserve guards in the area. 3 Orchard...
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 4): South Bend Washington extends win streak to 17
By Mike Clark Holiday tournaments went mostly according to form last week, including No. 1 South Bend Washington rolling to the title at Warsaw. Corydon Central, meanwhile, is the lone newcomer to the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 28 Here's a look at the SBLive ...
Minnesota 113, Portland 106
PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106. MINNESOTA (113) Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, McDaniels 2-7...
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
WASHINGTON (113) Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113.
Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101
MILWAUKEE (104) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 15, G.Antetokounmpo 7-18 15-21 30, Lopez 4-11 0-1 9, Allen 4-9 6-8 16, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Beauchamp 4-6 0-0 10, Nwora 2-5 0-0 5, Portis 7-16 0-0 14, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-88 21-30 104.
Mt. Pleasant Tops Cadillac 54-39 for Third Straight Win
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mt. Pleasant girls basketball team improved to 5-2 on the young season with an impressive 54-39 win over Cadillac on Tuesday. The Oilers and Vikings were tied at 24 at halftime, but Mt. Pleasant outscored Cadillac 17-5 in the third quarter to take a lead that they would not relinquish.
Wyoming Lee rolls past WM Aviation to start the week
The Wyoming Lee boys basketball team beat West Michigan Aviation Academy 57-49 Monday night in Alliance League play
See first set of Kalamazoo-area girls high school hoops rankings for 2022-23 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The holiday break gave Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Two local squads bring undefeated records into 2023,...
Player of the Week: Okemos’ Hudson Grienke sets school record
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays over, high school basketball teams across the state have ramped up the intensity in the new year. The perfect example came on Tuesday night when Okemos senior Hudson Grienke set a school record with eight 3s in a game. “He had 12...
Grand Haven stays unbeaten after boys hoops win over scrappy Portage Central
PORTAGE, MI – Coming off a 30-point effort against Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Haven senior Harrison Sorrelle drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Buccaneers’ first possession in Wednesday’s game at Portage Central. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared ready to compile another impressive...
Michigan basketball defeats Penn State, 79-69: Game thread replay
Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1) When: 7 p.m. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
