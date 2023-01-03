ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
KENS 5

Reports say a defibrillator was used to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat | Are AEDs required in Texas?

HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing following a collision in a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills said the second-year defensive back’s heart stopped following a tackle during the nationally televised game and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken by ambulance to a hospital.
KENS 5

Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
KENS 5

Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills released a statement revealing that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field....
KENS 5

Buffalo Bills give update on Hamlin's condition: 'Remarkable improvement'

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill,...
KENS 5

Damar Hamlin fundraiser: What’s real and how to spot a scam

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Millions of fans watched in shock as paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old during the nationally-televised game, which the NFL eventually postponed. In a statement...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
KENS 5

All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin

WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
