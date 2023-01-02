James Harden has pushed Joel Embiid to new level of dominance, but 76ers' dynamic duo can be even better

Read full article on original website
Related
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Joel Embiid Bests Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo For Eastern Conference Player Of The Month Award
Miami Heat standouts Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler both had solid Decembers but came up short in the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award voting. The honor went to MVP candidate Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Western Conference, the award was handed to Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Celtics' Jayson Tatum will — and won't — be better than Mavericks' Luka Doncic in five years
Ahead of Christmas Day, we updated our top 30 NBA players list, which featured a number of changes. A week later, Kyle Irving took on the impossible task of ranking who he believes will be the 30 best players in five years — and, yes, it includes everyone's favorite draft prospect, Victor Wembanyama.
Luka Doncic, former Mavs teammate named NBA's Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively
DALLAS — As Mavericks guard Luka Doncic continues his historic stretch of basketball, one of his former Dallas teammates is putting together a strong week of play right alongside him. The NBA announced Monday that Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec....
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy faces one Giant dilemma in Week 18
For the second consecutive week, the Philadelphia Eagles lost. Now, suddenly, that once-farfetched notion the Cowboys could still win the NFC East doesn’t seem quite so farfetched. Once down three games with only three games left to go, the dream is still alive. Now just one game behind the...
Yardbarker
76ers: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status Unclear vs. Pacers
When the Philadelphia 76ers released their injury report on Tuesday night, not a single player was listed with an injury. However, the trend of adding Joel Embiid to the report on the morning of the matchup continued for the second-straight game. On Monday, as the Sixers prepared for their matchup...
atozsports.com
Eagles receive a Super Bowl guarantee from a familiar face
There are plenty of aspects that go into making the city of Philadelphia one of the country’s best sports cities. The fan support for each team is unmatched, but cross-sport alliances have become popular in a year where the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are contending/have contended for championships.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid earn Player of the Month honors
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Sixers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA’s Players of the Month for December, the league announced Tuesday (via Twitter). Both Doncic and Embiid are perennial All-NBA players when healthy, but December was an extraordinary month even by their lofty standards. The Mavericks,...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL denies Joe Buck's reports on 'five-minute warmup' to resume Bills vs. Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's collapse
The NFL is denying that the league gave the Bills and Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume play following Damar Hamlin's cardiac incident on Monday night. In the on-field aftermath of Hamlin's incident, Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast relayed information that teams were given a five-minute window to begin warming up so the Bengals-Bills "Monday Night Football" matchup could resume play.
ng-sportingnews.com
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game, by the numbers: Cavaliers star sets career-high, franchise record in OT win
Donovan Mitchell rewrote the record books with one of the best scoring performances in recent history. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries. Mitchell now owns the highest single game score among active players after exploding for a career-high 71...
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Player safety comes first when determining whether Jalen Hurts plays
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts‘ health and safety will be the first consideration in deciding whether he can play in the regular-season finale. Although Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury, and not the kind of life-and-death medical emergency facing Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sirianni invoked Hamlin when discussing the importance of protecting players in an interview on WIP.
Trentonian
JACK McCAFFERY: Signs of Eagles collapse getting hard to ignore
There is never a flashing message billboard on the wall of any stadium reading, “Coming Soon: A Season to Forget.”. There are no coaches spreading dire predictions weeks in advance that the avalanche of disappointment is about to roll. There are no alarms. There are no warnings. There are...
NBC Sports
QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice
Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
Comments / 0