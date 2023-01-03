ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Rally car star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iOUd_0k1RsKRu00

Rally car icon Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday. He was 55.

Block’s company Hoonigan Industries announced his death in a social media post. The Californian became one of the most well-known racers thanks to his rally car success and was one of the co-founders of DC Shoe Company.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon,” the company’s statement said. “And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

Block was snowmobiling in Utah on Monday. He posted footage on social media earlier in the day.

In addition to his rally cars, Block also competed in motocross and skateboarding. He amassed 16 wins in 60 Rally America starts from 2005-14 and scored five medals in the X Games. Block finished third, second, and third Rallycross at the X Games from 2006-08. He’s also one of just a handful of Americans who have scored points in the World Rally Championship.

While his motorsports success was a big reason for his fame, his embrace of social media made him a superstar. Block’s YouTube channel has nearly 2 million subscribers and he had over 7 million followers on Instagram. The videos from his Gymkhana video series are some of the most popular motorsports videos on the internet.

After relationships with Ford and Subaru throughout his career, Block inked a deal with Audi in the fall in a deal designed to help promote the automaker’s electric cars. His daughter Lia, 16, is a rally racer herself and competed in her first race at the age of 11. Lea has been competing for her father’s Hoonigan Racing since beginning her career.

Comments / 40

FreedomDad.substack.com
2d ago

RIP 43, a legend on and off the track. Had the privilege of watching him speak at the SEMA breakfast in Nov. He was/is such a massive part of modern car culture. Lord, be with his family. 🙏

Reply
22
Dave P
2d ago

I’m completely speechless such a loss to the motor sports industry many thoughts and prayers to his family god bless 🙏🙏RIP

Reply
25
Clay Ferguson
2d ago

Dang, didn't see that one coming. Shocking to say the least. Definitely a legend in his own time. Rip and prayers for your family.

Reply
6
Related
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Autoweek.com

This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles

A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
102.5 The Bone

Actor Jeremy Renner injured while plowing snow

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. — Actor Jeremy Renner was injured Sunday morning while plowing snow, according to authorities and a representative for the actor. Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 2: Officials with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday night that Renner was flown to a hospital after he was injured in Reno.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to big race changes

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is almost here but some notable changes to a few of the upcoming races this year caught the attention of the racing world on Monday. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter that at least two 2023 races are being reduced from 500 miles to 400 miles. He noted the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, which takes place in March, and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas, which will occur during the NASCAR Cup Playoff.
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots

Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept. Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush. Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also...
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed

This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson

The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy