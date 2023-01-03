Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
Virtual town hall for nonprofits in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Jan. 17
UTICA, N.Y. -- A virtual town hall will be held by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties for nonprofits that serve those counties, on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Topics at the meeting will include finance, community investment, development, marketing, Mohawk Valley Gives, nonprofit survey results, neighborhood revitalization and funding opportunities. Those who attend will have the chance to meet with staff and learn more about the Community Foundation. The organization's 2023 community investment strategies will also be talked about.
WKTV
Village of Herkimer working on plan to revitalize Main Street corridor through state brownfield program
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The village of Herkimer is getting more than $173,000 to make a brownfield redevelopment plan for 32 acres of property along its Main Street corridor. The New York State Department of State provides the funds as part of the Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program. Through the state program, communities receive guidance, expertise and financial assistance to develop plans to revitalize qualifying areas.
WKTV
Otsego County Office for the Aging asking for Outstanding Resident nominations
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging in Otsego County is asking the public to nominate an Outstanding Resident who is at least 60 years old and lives in the county. The individual should be someone who gives back to the community or volunteers their time. The nomination is a way to celebrate older adults who contribute to the community.
WKTV
Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates
ORISKANY, N.Y. – Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail. The county has entered a three-year $4 million agreement with Wellpath to provide medical and dental services at the jail. “We are excited to unite with Wellpath and look forward...
WKTV
Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
WKTV
Average gas prices on the rise after NY ends sales tax cap
Gas prices are on the rise in New York after the state gas tax cap ended before the start of the new year. Average gas prices in the Utica area are around $3.53, up 2 cents from last week. Here are the average prices locally as of Tuesday:. Oneida County:...
Grab a Glass! CNY Village Gets Recognized for Their Clean Drinking Water
If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it. For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).
Government Technology
FBI, DHS Investigate System Outage in Onondaga County, N.Y.
(TNS) — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
WKTV
Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation program to be held in Clinton next month
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County is encouraging all farm and non-farm youth and adults, aged 14 and older to take their Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program in February. The program is intended for those who will be working on or around machinery. Those aged, 14...
WKTV
Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Jan. 31
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
WKTV
Vehicle rollover in Frankfort Monday evening
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Three people were treated for minor injuries after an accident in Frankfort Monday evening. Calls came in at about 4:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had rolled over and landed on its side on Higby Road just east of the Albany Road intersection. Three people who were...
WKTV
Local fire departments answer record number of calls in 2022
As local fire departments hash out their 2022 numbers, many are seeing prior call for service records shattered. "The fire department did have its busiest year on record; we had around 17,209 calls for service last year," said Utica Fire Chief, Scott Ingersoll. What might surprise you is the low...
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
WKTV
SNUG program targeting gun violence holds first rally Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica's SNUG program which helps individuals and families who are victims of crime, held its first rally Wednesday. The goal of the program is to reduce shootings and save lives. They help by trying to prevent retaliation through mediation, mentoring high-risk youths, organizing marches and events that stand against violence and getting the community involved.
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in West Utica dies from injuries
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An 88-year-old man died from his injuries after Utica police say he was hit by a vehicle in West Utica Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found Francis Piejko lying on the side of the road. Piejko was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, but he ultimately died from his injuries.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
WKTV
Winners announced for Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority's recycling challenge
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority held its sixth Plastic Film Recycling Challenge for schools this past fall, to educate students on how to recycle the material. 16 schools within Oneida and Herkimer Counties took part in the challenge. They had five weeks to collect plastic film to...
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
