Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says

CINCINNATI — A terrifying hit caused a player for the Buffalo Bills to collapse during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the first quarter of the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, before getting to his feet and then falling to the ground, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Game announcers said CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field.

Update 1:43 p.m. EST Jan. 3: Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday, one day after collapsing during a match against the Bengals, according to the Bills.

In a statement, team officials said Hamlin remained hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin’s collapse during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game prompted officials with the NFL to postpone Monday night’s match. In a statement, league officials said the game would not be resumed this week.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the statement read.

Update 1:15 p.m. EST Jan. 3: Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement released Tuesday that the team sends “thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family” after the Bills safety had a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night.

“Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another,” he said. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.”

He added that the team is “Praying for Damar.”

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 12:20 p.m. EST Jan. 3: In a statement released Tuesday, Hamlin’s family thanked fans for their support after the 24-year-old collapsed on the field Monday night.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar,” the statement, shared by family spokesperson Jordon Rooney, read. “We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”

Family members asked people to keep Hamlin in their prayers.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 7 a.m. EST Jan. 3: Higgins, the man who collided with Hamlin on the field, was among dozens of NFL players to send well-wishes to Hamlin via social media.

“I’m praying that you pull through bro,” Higgins tweeted after the game.

— Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 2:18 a.m. EST Jan. 3: The Buffalo Bills announced that safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after he was hit during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field,” the team tweeted. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a key matchup in the AFC, was indefinitely postponed after Hamlin’s injury, The Associated Press reported.

— Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 10:08 p.m. Jan 2: Hamlin was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, according to a statement from the NFL.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the NFL said in the statement.

Update 10:02 p.m. EST Jan. 2: ESPN announcers said on-air that the NFL had suspended play for the rest of the evening. The game will be postponed to a later date.

Update 9:55 p.m. EST Jan. 2: The Buffalo Bills shared a photo of the team gathered on the sidelines on Twitter, saying, “The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar.”

Update 9:44 p.m. EST Jan. 2: The game was suspended after coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylors spoke with on-field officials, The Washington Post reported.

Broadcasters calling the game said the decision on whether to cancel the game would be made by Roger Goodell and NFL officials in New York.

Original story: Hamlin sustained a hit to the head and neck area and was immediately tended to on the field by members of both teams’ medical staff, according to CBS Sports.

The game was delayed as medical crews tended to Hamlin on the field. He was eventually removed from the field on a stretcher and was taken from the stadium via ambulance, CBS Sports reported.

Hamlin was on the field receiving medical attention for approximately 15 minutes before he was removed to an ambulance, Sports Illustrated reported.

ESPN reported that crews brought Hamlin back down to the field after a first attempt to move him but ultimately placed him in an ambulance.

Officials suspended the game temporarily and sent both teams back to their locker rooms, according to Sports Illustrated.

