Red Lake Warriors slip by Deer River 75-73 in exciting first game of 2023 - P2
Red Lake Warriors slip by Deer River 75-73 in exciting first game in 2023. Red Lake JV battles in 63-53 loss to Deer River in early game. Lakeland Sports: https://lptv.org/red-lakes-kingbird-jr-hits-buzzer-beating-floater-to-get-past-deer-river/. (More information to follow.)
Christopher David Harper
November 16, 1983 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 39) Christopher David Harper, Misaabiwag-gidengwaan meaning "With Faces like Lions", Giniw-Inini meaning "Golden Eagle Man" born into the Wolf Clan of the White Earth Pillager Band, age 39, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022, from the Mayo Medical Center, Mankato where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia. He was born November 16, 1983, in Duluth, Minnesota and lived most of his life in Cass Lake, Minnesota.
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Valley Medical and Wellness Opens New Bemidji Clinic
Bemidji, MN— January 5, 2023 — Valley Medical and Wellness, a premier provider of addiction and pain treatment services, today announced the grand opening of its new Bemidji clinic. The Bemidji clinic is located in the 4 West Building, 403 4th Street Northwest, Suite 140, Bemidji, MN, 56601. Convenient parking is available.
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
Bemidji Community Food Shelf Discusses Plans for 2023
For over 40 years, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf has served the area by offering food to those in need. In 2022 alone, the organization served over 28,000 individuals, with roughly 1,600 of them being first-time customers. All this work is thanks to donations and a staff of volunteers. The...
Maria Berkeland ’15 Works to Conserve Alaskan Wilderness
Maria Berkeland ’15 grew up with a deep love for nature and wildlife. Originally from Grand Rapids, she spent most of her life in Fairbanks, Alaska, after moving there at a young age. Berkeland became interested in wildlife conservation and research after spending much of her childhood outdoors exploring...
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
Dallas "Ducky" Wayne Smith
April 26, 1971 ~ December 25, 2022 (age 51) Dallas "Ducky" Wayne Smith, 51, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his spiritual journey from the Cass Lake IHS Hospital on Christmas Day 2022. Ducky was born in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Margaret (Beaulieu) and Kenneth Smith on April 26, 1971....
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
New Cass County Sheriff Sworn in at Ceremony in Hackensack
Cass County saw a changing of the guard on Tuesday as former chief deputy Bryan Welk was sworn in as the county’s newest sheriff. “It’s a big responsibility, it took a long time to get here in terms of the whole campaign process and where we’re at right now, I’m just thrilled to be here,” said Welk.
Mesabi Metallics invests $7.25 million more for embattled Nashwauk project
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mesabi Metallics has invested another $7.25 million into their embattled Nashwauk project. Company representatives announced Wednesday that they made the payment late last week to Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED). This follows the master lease agreement with...
Grand Rapids Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Family’s Business
A Grand Rapids woman has been sentenced for felony theft after defrauding her family’s business. According to court documents, Lynda Gillson was convicted on one out of nine counts of felony theft on Tuesday, Dec. 27 after originally being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from Glen’s Army Navy Store in Grand Rapids.
Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
