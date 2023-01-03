Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
WhatsApp announces new proxy support feature to bypass internet shutdowns
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) WhatsApp said on Thursday users of the messaging app will now be able to use proxy servers to access the service in countries where the app is blocked.
Woonsocket Call
Starklightechnology Company Was Renowned and Listed Among Top 10 Blockchain Development Agency in the World
StarkLight Studio is a game art and blockchain development company creating projects that will definitely stick in memory. We always go beyond the limits, spark inspiration, and turn any fantasies into reality with our innovative approach to game development. Expertise. Our Gaming developers are aware of the latest developments in...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Blockchain 101: All the Basics Explained
Web3 could be a complicated place. When you’re new, phrases like “blockchain,” “NFT,” and “good contract” are opaque phrases that do extra to suppress curiosity than invite it. That skepticism reveals up within the information: globally, simply 1 in 10 working-age web customers personal some form of cryptocurrency, the digital tokens wanted to interact with a lot of the Web3 ecosystem.
How People Use Social Media Platforms and What's at Stake With New Twitter Ownership
If Twitter is dying, some people are refusing to let it go
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
Woonsocket Call
YouTuber Reports The Latest Controversial Crypto Scheme From CEO Stephen Mccullah
TheCryptoDetective, a YouTuber that looks into all matters related to Blockchain technologies, has published his latest video on Apollo Currency. This video addresses many problems surrounding Apollo Currency and its founder, Stephen Mccullah. United Kingdom - January 4, 2023 — The YouTube video alleges a range of problems surrounding Stephen...
Crypto Solana lost nearly all value as projects bail
Solana, once touted as a rival to Ethereum, has seen a significant decline in value this year. The token is currently down 94% for the year after a 70% drop following the collapse of FTX in November. Solana has also seen a number of crypto projects leave its ecosystem, with...
Woonsocket Call
Mojix to Showcase at NRF the First SaaS-Based Solution that Provides True ‘First to Last Mile’ Traceability
Onboarding and managing suppliers to effectively capture product origination data has always been the greatest challenge for any traceability project, in any industry, and at any stage in the supply chain. Mojix has "Cracked the Code" and now offers the first SaaS platform and apps to make first-mile traceability easy, affordable, scalable, and accurate for any supplier, brand, or distributor.
dailyhodl.com
Circle Chief Strategy Officer Says ‘Inevitable’ Crypto Remains Protagonist of Global Financial World
The chief strategy officer of US Dollar Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is optimistic about the future of crypto assets. Dante Disparte, who is also Circle’s global policy head, says that the adoption of crypto technology is unavoidable in the same way that the computer revolution forced enterprises to incorporate information and communication technologies into their operations.
Crypto Traders Go BONK-ers For Viral Solana Memecoin, Token Up 80% Today
The Shiba Inu-inspired crypto rallied as much as 2000% in the past week despite slumped crypto prices. Bonk Inu was launched on December 25, 2022, and airdropped to the Solana community. The token also boasts massive yields of around 1000% API on Orca, a decentralized crypto exchange on Solana. Solana’s...
Woonsocket Call
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. to Introduce Milweb™ Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology with Proprietary Algorithms at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced a new MilwebTM Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology and Solution. Utilizing the company’s proprietary algorithms, the Milweb Wave Sensor can identify objects, surfaces, up-coming terrain and even, at a close range, an individual’s heart rate and respiration. This versatile new sensor technology has applications in Home Automation, Automotive Manufacturing, Healthcare and Safety products. (Booth #52360 Venetian Expo, January 5th-8th, 2023, Las Vegas).
Woonsocket Call
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Analytics Firm Looks at Behavior of Small to Medium-Sized $ADA Investors
On Monday (2 January 2023), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, analyzed the behavior of small to medium investors in several popular cryptocurrencies. In a blog post titled “Small Investors in Big Cryptos”, Santiment had this...
Woonsocket Call
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
CoinDesk
SEC Pursues $45M Scam Based in Fake Blockchain Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused alleged fraudster Neil Chandran and several others fororchestrating a scheme to get cash from tens of thousands of investors globally on the false promise that they were securing a lucrative deal to sell blockchain technology.
