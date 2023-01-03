Canada-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a streamlined, online visa application process for Canadian citizens.This new service will allow applicants to complete their visa application form and submit all required documentation electronically. canada-visa-online will then review the application and supporting documents, and provide feedback within 5 business days.Once the application is approved, canada-visa-online will submit it to the appropriate government agency for processing. The entire process is expected to take 10-15 business days from start to finish.“We are very excited to offer this new service to our customers,” said John Smith, CEO of canada-visa-online. “It will save them time and hassle, and make it easier than ever to apply for a Canadian visa.”

1 DAY AGO