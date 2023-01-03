ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Blockchain 101: All the Basics Explained

Web3 could be a complicated place. When you’re new, phrases like “blockchain,” “NFT,” and “good contract” are opaque phrases that do extra to suppress curiosity than invite it. That skepticism reveals up within the information: globally, simply 1 in 10 working-age web customers personal some form of cryptocurrency, the digital tokens wanted to interact with a lot of the Web3 ecosystem.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Woonsocket Call

YouTuber Reports The Latest Controversial Crypto Scheme From CEO Stephen Mccullah

TheCryptoDetective, a YouTuber that looks into all matters related to Blockchain technologies, has published his latest video on Apollo Currency. This video addresses many problems surrounding Apollo Currency and its founder, Stephen Mccullah. United Kingdom - January 4, 2023 — The YouTube video alleges a range of problems surrounding Stephen...
Blogging Big Blue

Crypto Solana lost nearly all value as projects bail

Solana, once touted as a rival to Ethereum, has seen a significant decline in value this year. The token is currently down 94% for the year after a 70% drop following the collapse of FTX in November. Solana has also seen a number of crypto projects leave its ecosystem, with...
Woonsocket Call

Mojix to Showcase at NRF the First SaaS-Based Solution that Provides True ‘First to Last Mile’ Traceability

Onboarding and managing suppliers to effectively capture product origination data has always been the greatest challenge for any traceability project, in any industry, and at any stage in the supply chain. Mojix has "Cracked the Code" and now offers the first SaaS platform and apps to make first-mile traceability easy, affordable, scalable, and accurate for any supplier, brand, or distributor.
dailyhodl.com

Circle Chief Strategy Officer Says ‘Inevitable’ Crypto Remains Protagonist of Global Financial World

The chief strategy officer of US Dollar Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is optimistic about the future of crypto assets. Dante Disparte, who is also Circle’s global policy head, says that the adoption of crypto technology is unavoidable in the same way that the computer revolution forced enterprises to incorporate information and communication technologies into their operations.
EWN

Crypto Traders Go BONK-ers For Viral Solana Memecoin, Token Up 80% Today

The Shiba Inu-inspired crypto rallied as much as 2000% in the past week despite slumped crypto prices. Bonk Inu was launched on December 25, 2022, and airdropped to the Solana community. The token also boasts massive yields of around 1000% API on Orca, a decentralized crypto exchange on Solana. Solana’s...
Woonsocket Call

SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. to Introduce Milweb™ Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology with Proprietary Algorithms at CES 2023

SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced a new MilwebTM Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology and Solution. Utilizing the company’s proprietary algorithms, the Milweb Wave Sensor can identify objects, surfaces, up-coming terrain and even, at a close range, an individual’s heart rate and respiration. This versatile new sensor technology has applications in Home Automation, Automotive Manufacturing, Healthcare and Safety products. (Booth #52360 Venetian Expo, January 5th-8th, 2023, Las Vegas).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Woonsocket Call

Canada-visa-online is pleased to offering a streamlined, online visa application process.

Canada-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a streamlined, online visa application process for Canadian citizens.This new service will allow applicants to complete their visa application form and submit all required documentation electronically. canada-visa-online will then review the application and supporting documents, and provide feedback within 5 business days.Once the application is approved, canada-visa-online will submit it to the appropriate government agency for processing. The entire process is expected to take 10-15 business days from start to finish.“We are very excited to offer this new service to our customers,” said John Smith, CEO of canada-visa-online. “It will save them time and hassle, and make it easier than ever to apply for a Canadian visa.”
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano: Analytics Firm Looks at Behavior of Small to Medium-Sized $ADA Investors

On Monday (2 January 2023), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, analyzed the behavior of small to medium investors in several popular cryptocurrencies. In a blog post titled “Small Investors in Big Cryptos”, Santiment had this...
Woonsocket Call

Data Destruction Service Market Size and Share 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Development Scope, New Trends, Technological Growth and Innovation Forecast by 2028

Data Destruction Service Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CBL Data Recovery Technologies, CIMELIA Resource Recovery, Cleardata, CloudBlue Technologies, Dataserv Group, EcoCentric, InfoFort, Jetico, Kroll Ontrack, McCollister, MRK Group, Simsre Cycling. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Data Destruction Service Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 :...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
CoinDesk

SEC Pursues $45M Scam Based in Fake Blockchain Technology

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused alleged fraudster Neil Chandran and several others fororchestrating a scheme to get cash from tens of thousands of investors globally on the false promise that they were securing a lucrative deal to sell blockchain technology.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy