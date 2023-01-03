Read full article on original website
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
Gov Walz Vows To Make Recreational Marijuana A Priority In 2023
Now, with the gridlock in our State Legislature subdued a bit by a Democratic majority, Governor Walz has vowed to make the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults a priority this year in Minnesota. He also has stated that there is money budgeted to get the marijuana industry up and running in Minnesota.
Minnesota looks at becoming the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana
Could Minnesota be the 22nd state in the nation to legalize adult use recreational marijuana? State lawmakers hope to improve upon a bill that passed in the house last year but was never heard in the senate.
Codifying Reproductive Rights is the First Bill Introduced in 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session
St. Paul, MN — As the 2023 Legislative session begins today in Minnesota, protecting reproductive freedom has become a top priority. The Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) would immediately codify reproductive rights into state law, including the right to an abortion and birth control. “Codifying our rights into...
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Join January's SUD Summit to improve addiction treatment in Minnesota
Drug overdose deaths are at a record high. The upcoming Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Shared Solutions Summit is a collaborative effort where participants will begin work on a three-to-five year strategic action plan to improve Minnesota's SUD system. The summit will include speakers and interactive breakout sessions focusing on key...
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
'I will keep working to help Minnesotans afford their lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect'
January 2, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was sworn in today for a second term as Minnesota’s 30th attorney general. Below is the text of his inaugural remarks as prepared for delivery. Four years ago, I came here to share my vision of a...
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Legislators Make Reproductive Rights Top Legislative Priority
St. Paul, MN — Today, the House Health Committee announced their first committee hearing of the legislative session will be to hear the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act). By electing the first pro-choice trifecta in state history in November, Minnesotans made it clear that protecting reproductive freedom is imperative and urgent.
Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
Video: Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘Think Big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues
Voters stood up for democracy this year, electing Democrats who campaigned heavily on preserving it. Take Minnesota, where Democrats are in charge of both chambers for the first time in eight years. Plus, Governor Tim Walz is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues. Gov. Walz of Minnesota joined The ReidOut to discuss.
Red Lake considers a future without blood quantum
Residents of the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota are wrestling with questions of identity, culture, the possibility of losing their lands or even disappearing completely. At the center of this is blood quantum, the system imposed by the U.S. government to determine tribal membership. A new Wilder Foundation Research...
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the 'Choctaw Proud'
DURANT, OK (Jan. 4, 2023) The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond.
Public invited to comment on proposed rule changes for Special Transportation Services providers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on proposed changes to the rules that govern Special Transportation Services providers. STS providers provide transportation services primarily for the elderly or people with disabilities, as well as nonemergency medical transportation services paid for with public funding.
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
Applications Open for Funding to Help New Farmers Purchase Land
St. Paul, MN: Applications are now being accepted for a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The Down Payment Assistance Grant Program is managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and offers dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland. The...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
