ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Join January's SUD Summit to improve addiction treatment in Minnesota

Drug overdose deaths are at a record high. The upcoming Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Shared Solutions Summit is a collaborative effort where participants will begin work on a three-to-five year strategic action plan to improve Minnesota's SUD system. The summit will include speakers and interactive breakout sessions focusing on key...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Legislators Make Reproductive Rights Top Legislative Priority

St. Paul, MN — Today, the House Health Committee announced their first committee hearing of the legislative session will be to hear the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act). By electing the first pro-choice trifecta in state history in November, Minnesotans made it clear that protecting reproductive freedom is imperative and urgent.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session

ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
thefulcrum.us

Video: Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘Think Big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

Voters stood up for democracy this year, electing Democrats who campaigned heavily on preserving it. Take Minnesota, where Democrats are in charge of both chambers for the first time in eight years. Plus, Governor Tim Walz is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues. Gov. Walz of Minnesota joined The ReidOut to discuss.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake considers a future without blood quantum

Residents of the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota are wrestling with questions of identity, culture, the possibility of losing their lands or even disappearing completely. At the center of this is blood quantum, the system imposed by the U.S. government to determine tribal membership. A new Wilder Foundation Research...
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the 'Choctaw Proud'

DURANT, OK (Jan. 4, 2023) The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond.
OKLAHOMA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Public invited to comment on proposed rule changes for Special Transportation Services providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on proposed changes to the rules that govern Special Transportation Services providers. STS providers provide transportation services primarily for the elderly or people with disabilities, as well as nonemergency medical transportation services paid for with public funding.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Applications Open for Funding to Help New Farmers Purchase Land

St. Paul, MN: Applications are now being accepted for a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The Down Payment Assistance Grant Program is managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and offers dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy