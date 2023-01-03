ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Rally car star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpzfI_0k1Rroln00

Rally car icon Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday. He was 55.

Block’s company Hoonigan Industries announced his death in a social media post. The Californian became one of the most well-known racers thanks to his rally car success and was one of the co-founders of DC Shoe Company.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon,” the company’s statement said. “And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

Block was snowmobiling in Utah on Monday. He posted footage on social media earlier in the day.

In addition to his rally cars, Block also competed in motocross and skateboarding. He amassed 16 wins in 60 Rally America starts from 2005-14 and scored five medals in the X Games. Block finished third, second, and third Rallycross at the X Games from 2006-08. He’s also one of just a handful of Americans who have scored points in the World Rally Championship.

While his motorsports success was a big reason for his fame, his embrace of social media made him a superstar. Block’s YouTube channel has nearly 2 million subscribers and he had over 7 million followers on Instagram. The videos from his Gymkhana video series are some of the most popular motorsports videos on the internet.

After relationships with Ford and Subaru throughout his career, Block inked a deal with Audi in the fall in a deal designed to help promote the automaker’s electric cars. His daughter Lia, 16, is a rally racer herself and competed in her first race at the age of 11. Lea has been competing for her father’s Hoonigan Racing since beginning her career.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
game-news24.com

The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident

Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
qcnews.com

2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track

A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
fordmuscle.com

ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
NBC Sports

Dakar Rally, Stage 5: Skyler Howes takes overall lead; Mason Klein rebounds for fourth

American riders remained a force in the 2023 Dakar Rally as Skyler Howes took the overall lead in the bikes category while Mason Klein finished fourth in Stage 5. Rebounding from a fuel pump problem that cost him a stage win Wednesday, Klein pushed to reach the podium a little over 5 minutes behind winner Adrien Van Beveren in a very physical 645-kilometer fifth stage littered with massive dunes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash

Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy