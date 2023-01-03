Read full article on original website
Related
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
plymouthvoice.com
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Michigan?
It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand the dangers of riding in the bed of a moving pickup truck. However, every once in a while, you'll see a Michigander going for a joyride down some road. Just because you see someone doing it, doesn't necessarily mean that it's legal.
Michigan raises minimum wage, one business says it’s not enough
One restaurant owner thinks that even with the increase that's still not enough
abc57.com
New year, new laws: Laws taking effect in 2023 in Michiana
Each new year brings new laws, and many took effect on January 1. On the road, a mandate ended. The mandate indicated that signal all turns at least 200 feet ahead of time and 300 feet when over 50 miles per hour. Lawmakers argued the specific distances were constantly broken and difficult to enforce.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information...
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Michigan minimum wage increase is now in effect, as of Jan. 1, 2023
The start of the New Year brings an increase to the minimum wage in Michigan. The standard wage has increased from $9.87 to $10.10-per-hour, beginning today.
WNEM
Counties in Michigan with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
(Stacker) - Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Michigan’s Last Brick-and-Mortar Sears Store to Close for Good
The last brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store in Michigan is closing. Sears used to be such a huge part of American life. Unfortunately, Sears will become just another memory. The last standing brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store will soon be closing. Fenton Township, Michigan is home to the final store in the...
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
These Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In The Garbage In Michigan
I've found myself being more conscious about what it is that I'm putting in the recycling and the garbage and have found myself second-guessing my choices. Let's face it, this isn't stuff we necessarily learned in high school, and there are too many websites that are misleading. That's why I...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Gas prices in Michigan went up this week: Why they're rising
Michigan gas prices went up this week — a result of a combination of factors, including a slight hike in the state’s gas tax — pushing the average to $3.20 a gallon, according to AAA. The 21-cent increase is still less than a month ago but more than last year, according to...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Comments / 2