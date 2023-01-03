ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023

It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
New year, new laws: Laws taking effect in 2023 in Michiana

Each new year brings new laws, and many took effect on January 1. On the road, a mandate ended. The mandate indicated that signal all turns at least 200 feet ahead of time and 300 feet when over 50 miles per hour. Lawmakers argued the specific distances were constantly broken and difficult to enforce.
Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information...
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
