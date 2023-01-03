ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Political Pulse: DFL takes reins of Minnesota government as 2023 legislative session gavels in and other stories

ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers on Tuesday returned to a very different climate at the Capitol as they gaveled in the 2023 legislative session. Masks have all but disappeared from faces in the halls and rotunda after years of pandemic concerns, and the balance of power has shifted, too, after Democrats won a majority in the Senate in November.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW

Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session

ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

In 2nd inaugural, Walz vows end to ‘era of gridlock’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plunged into a second term that promises to be distinct from his first, pledging that a DFL-led state government will adopt major changes to education, health care and climate policies. He also said the state’s residents will see progress after a recent stretch of tug-of-war politics...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Legislators Make Reproductive Rights Top Legislative Priority

St. Paul, MN — Today, the House Health Committee announced their first committee hearing of the legislative session will be to hear the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act). By electing the first pro-choice trifecta in state history in November, Minnesotans made it clear that protecting reproductive freedom is imperative and urgent.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
klfdradio.com

2023 MN Legislative Session

The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Join January's SUD Summit to improve addiction treatment in Minnesota

Drug overdose deaths are at a record high. The upcoming Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Shared Solutions Summit is a collaborative effort where participants will begin work on a three-to-five year strategic action plan to improve Minnesota's SUD system. The summit will include speakers and interactive breakout sessions focusing on key...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs

The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis

It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

