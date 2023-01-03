Read full article on original website
Political Pulse: DFL takes reins of Minnesota government as 2023 legislative session gavels in and other stories
ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers on Tuesday returned to a very different climate at the Capitol as they gaveled in the 2023 legislative session. Masks have all but disappeared from faces in the halls and rotunda after years of pandemic concerns, and the balance of power has shifted, too, after Democrats won a majority in the Senate in November.
Minnesota Democrats and Republicans each set priorities for 2023 legislative session
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Democrats unveiled a laundry list of priorities Wednesday morning on day two of the legislative session. DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said reproductive rights are the top priority on that list. “The Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) is a top priority for the...
Democrats take control as Minnesota lawmakers return, plan fast start
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democrats gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature on Tuesday and planned to move quickly on bills related to abortion access, conversion therapy, and taxes. Democrats have a lengthy agenda built up over nearly a decade of divided government, along with a $17.6 billion...
Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW
Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
Gov Walz Vows To Make Recreational Marijuana A Priority In 2023
Now, with the gridlock in our State Legislature subdued a bit by a Democratic majority, Governor Walz has vowed to make the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults a priority this year in Minnesota. He also has stated that there is money budgeted to get the marijuana industry up and running in Minnesota.
Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
In 2nd inaugural, Walz vows end to ‘era of gridlock’
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plunged into a second term that promises to be distinct from his first, pledging that a DFL-led state government will adopt major changes to education, health care and climate policies. He also said the state’s residents will see progress after a recent stretch of tug-of-war politics...
Legislators Make Reproductive Rights Top Legislative Priority
St. Paul, MN — Today, the House Health Committee announced their first committee hearing of the legislative session will be to hear the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act). By electing the first pro-choice trifecta in state history in November, Minnesotans made it clear that protecting reproductive freedom is imperative and urgent.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Here’s How To Get Paid Up To $1,000 Under Minnesota’s Revised Budget Plan
Last year, Minnesota's budget forecast showed a state budget surplus that was projected to be a historic $9.25 billion for fiscal year 2022-23. Upon learning this news, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan revised their Budget to Move Minnesota Forward. They their goal with the budget had always been...
2023 MN Legislative Session
The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Join January's SUD Summit to improve addiction treatment in Minnesota
Drug overdose deaths are at a record high. The upcoming Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Shared Solutions Summit is a collaborative effort where participants will begin work on a three-to-five year strategic action plan to improve Minnesota's SUD system. The summit will include speakers and interactive breakout sessions focusing on key...
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after...
Lang says revenues from sale of recreational pot should go to law enforcement
(St. Paul MN-) Backers of legalizing recreational marijuana are at the State Capitol this first day (Tues) of the 2023 session and Governor Tim Walz agrees "this needs to be done" -- because he says prohibition doesn't work and there are racial disparities in prosecution:. Your browser does not support...
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Comments / 12