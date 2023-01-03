ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahnomen, MN

KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Valley Medical and Wellness Opens New Bemidji Clinic

Bemidji, MN— January 5, 2023 — Valley Medical and Wellness, a premier provider of addiction and pain treatment services, today announced the grand opening of its new Bemidji clinic. The Bemidji clinic is located in the 4 West Building, 403 4th Street Northwest, Suite 140, Bemidji, MN, 56601. Convenient parking is available.
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Rochester man charged in fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

A Rochester man, who's already facing a first-degree murder count in a fatal shooting in Moorhead, Minn., was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, was arrested by Minneapolis police Saturday on probable cause in the murder of Jeremy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
MAHNOMEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Some Moorhead residents have been stuck with lots of trash for weeks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The holidays are finally over and if your house or apartment is still a little cluttered, you’re not alone. However, some Moorhead residents say their garbage has been piling up for weeks without any pick-ups. “It was just kind of piled up,” said...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
FARGO, ND
tedmag.com

Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota

Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County

NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County. The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.
CLAY COUNTY, MN

