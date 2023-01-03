Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
redlakenationnews.com
Valley Medical and Wellness Opens New Bemidji Clinic
Bemidji, MN— January 5, 2023 — Valley Medical and Wellness, a premier provider of addiction and pain treatment services, today announced the grand opening of its new Bemidji clinic. The Bemidji clinic is located in the 4 West Building, 403 4th Street Northwest, Suite 140, Bemidji, MN, 56601. Convenient parking is available.
redlakenationnews.com
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
A Rochester man, who's already facing a first-degree murder count in a fatal shooting in Moorhead, Minn., was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, was arrested by Minneapolis police Saturday on probable cause in the murder of Jeremy...
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
kvrr.com
Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
valleynewslive.com
Some Moorhead residents have been stuck with lots of trash for weeks
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The holidays are finally over and if your house or apartment is still a little cluttered, you’re not alone. However, some Moorhead residents say their garbage has been piling up for weeks without any pick-ups. “It was just kind of piled up,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
kvrr.com
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
gowatertown.net
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
tedmag.com
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County
NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County. The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.
