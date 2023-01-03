Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings May Have Blown Chance for Postseason Run
The Vikings lost to the Packers in a true beatdown. Vikings fans had to endure a hard game to watch, as Green Bay ran away with the game early and, despite two late touchdowns in garbage time, one by Kirk Cousins and one by Nick Mullens, the scoreboard showed a 41-17 for the home team.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Packers fans in the Wisconsin basketball program made life miserable for their Vikings-loving counterparts
MADISON – The gamesmanship started early Sunday at practice. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was wearing a Packers jersey. Several other UW staffers were donning green and gold jerseys. “It was coincidental,” Gard joked Monday. “It was Packer jersey day.”. Yeah, right. According to Gard, the pre-practice...
The Vikings Get that Pre-Postseason Wake Up Call in Lambeau
The Vikings were “lambasted at Lambeau” on Sunday, and it didn’t look a whole lot better the next day, as the sadness-fueled hangover finally subsided on Monday afternoon. In fact, it looked a little worse. The Vikings special teams dug a hole for the Purple, and the...
Vikings Fans Still Feelin’ Thielen?
For a long time, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular player among the Minnesota Vikings faithful than Adam Thielen. The local boy who had done good. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, came up the hard way. A college career at Minnesota State, playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, led to him unsurprisingly being undrafted in 2013.
Coach Once Coveted by Vikings Fans Could Rejoin NFL in 2023
Rewind the clock to the winter of 2022, and you might remember when Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh nearly a shoo-in to become the boss of the Minnesota Vikings. This isn’t revisionist sensationalism; Harbaugh to Minnesota was happening per credible sources. Harbaugh met with the Vikings for hours...
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus cited experience as the reason for leaving QB Justin Fields in the game on Sunday while the team was being blown out by the Lions. “It’s important for us to be able to do that going forward this last game,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “That’s why late into the game we kept Justin in there because we want to get that live experience. You can’t really get that anywhere else, so that’s why we decided as a staff and we decided as working with Justin, he said, ‘I want to be in there.’ Credit to him, he was, ‘Coach, man, I’m still going out there. I want to be able to operate.’ With his toughness and grit, he wants to go out there and compete, and that’s what he did.”
Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl. "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries
The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
