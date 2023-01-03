ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Still Feelin’ Thielen?

For a long time, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular player among the Minnesota Vikings faithful than Adam Thielen. The local boy who had done good. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, came up the hard way. A college career at Minnesota State, playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, led to him unsurprisingly being undrafted in 2013.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus cited experience as the reason for leaving QB Justin Fields in the game on Sunday while the team was being blown out by the Lions. “It’s important for us to be able to do that going forward this last game,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “That’s why late into the game we kept Justin in there because we want to get that live experience. You can’t really get that anywhere else, so that’s why we decided as a staff and we decided as working with Justin, he said, ‘I want to be in there.’ Credit to him, he was, ‘Coach, man, I’m still going out there. I want to be able to operate.’ With his toughness and grit, he wants to go out there and compete, and that’s what he did.”
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl.  "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

