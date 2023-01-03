Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Related
Minnesota Baby Born on New Year’s Day Might be the First of 2023
Happy New Year! For some reason, I was really excited to turn the calendar to 2023. I don't have any particular reason why, it's just a feeling. I'm sure there are plenty of expecting parents out there who were excited to turn the calendar too because that means their one month closer to meeting their little one! Some parents even welcomed their baby on the first day of the year, including a Minnesota couple who may have had the first baby of 2023.
redlakenationnews.com
Join January's SUD Summit to improve addiction treatment in Minnesota
Drug overdose deaths are at a record high. The upcoming Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Shared Solutions Summit is a collaborative effort where participants will begin work on a three-to-five year strategic action plan to improve Minnesota's SUD system. The summit will include speakers and interactive breakout sessions focusing on key...
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul call snow emergencies; roads remain snow covered
Minnesotans spent Wednesday digging out from one of the largest January snowstorms ever recorded, after more than a foot of snow fell over two days and turned roads treacherous, downed power lines, closed schools and created a real chore for anybody who had to clear it. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport...
Igloo Bar Opens its Doors on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
This is some serious Minnesota stuff right here. Only in Minnesota will you hear about an igloo bar set up on a frozen lake! But it's totally a place I'd want to check out. This igloo bar that's up in northern Minnesota just opened this past weekend. It's such a...
Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok
This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher
I had no idea that lots of folks around Minnesota are cleaning much more than just dirty silverware in their dishwashers. Did you wash any of these 11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher other than dishes?. Dog Toys: Just make sure the toys are dishwasher safe. It should...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
6 Different Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You
Recently it was National Thank You Day, and I think if anyone knows how to say thank you best, it is us Minnesotans! How many ways can a Minnesotan say “Thank you” though? I got 6 different categories of "thank you"s here, but hey if you have any more feel free to let me know on our Facebook!
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Minnesota State Patrol Advises You To Work From Home Today If You Can
Spin outs, crashes, and stuck cars have made travel very dangerous in portions of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking you to stay off the roads in certain areas of Minnesota today if you can. Looking at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road condition map this morning, you can...
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Minnesota looks at becoming the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana
Could Minnesota be the 22nd state in the nation to legalize adult use recreational marijuana? State lawmakers hope to improve upon a bill that passed in the house last year but was never heard in the senate.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake considers a future without blood quantum
Residents of the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota are wrestling with questions of identity, culture, the possibility of losing their lands or even disappearing completely. At the center of this is blood quantum, the system imposed by the U.S. government to determine tribal membership. A new Wilder Foundation Research...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Comments / 0