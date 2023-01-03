ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Baby Born on New Year’s Day Might be the First of 2023

Happy New Year! For some reason, I was really excited to turn the calendar to 2023. I don't have any particular reason why, it's just a feeling. I'm sure there are plenty of expecting parents out there who were excited to turn the calendar too because that means their one month closer to meeting their little one! Some parents even welcomed their baby on the first day of the year, including a Minnesota couple who may have had the first baby of 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Join January's SUD Summit to improve addiction treatment in Minnesota

Drug overdose deaths are at a record high. The upcoming Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Shared Solutions Summit is a collaborative effort where participants will begin work on a three-to-five year strategic action plan to improve Minnesota's SUD system. The summit will include speakers and interactive breakout sessions focusing on key...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul call snow emergencies; roads remain snow covered

Minnesotans spent Wednesday digging out from one of the largest January snowstorms ever recorded, after more than a foot of snow fell over two days and turned roads treacherous, downed power lines, closed schools and created a real chore for anybody who had to clear it. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok

This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

6 Different Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You

Recently it was National Thank You Day, and I think if anyone knows how to say thank you best, it is us Minnesotans! How many ways can a Minnesotan say “Thank you” though? I got 6 different categories of "thank you"s here, but hey if you have any more feel free to let me know on our Facebook!
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
MinnPost

It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis

It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake considers a future without blood quantum

Residents of the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota are wrestling with questions of identity, culture, the possibility of losing their lands or even disappearing completely. At the center of this is blood quantum, the system imposed by the U.S. government to determine tribal membership. A new Wilder Foundation Research...
RED LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy