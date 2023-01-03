Read full article on original website
Steve
2d ago
Paid for with more printed money. Now you get to incur this debt AND you get to deal with inflation. Enjoy
Reply(2)
6
Related
hot967.fm
MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later
Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
Gov Walz Vows To Make Recreational Marijuana A Priority In 2023
Now, with the gridlock in our State Legislature subdued a bit by a Democratic majority, Governor Walz has vowed to make the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults a priority this year in Minnesota. He also has stated that there is money budgeted to get the marijuana industry up and running in Minnesota.
tcbmag.com
A Call to Reauthorize the Minnesota Angel Tax Credit
You may have heard rumblings of the lapsed Minnesota Angel Tax Credit. But what does this mean for the startup community, and more broadly Minnesota?. This tax initiative—aimed at incentivizing investment dollars towards Minnesota startups and focusing funding efforts on underserved founders—is critical to keeping Minnesota on the map as a tech and innovation hub. Not only does it help startups with much needed access to capital, but it simultaneously reduces the financial risk for angel investors.
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
redlakenationnews.com
Applications Open for Funding to Help New Farmers Purchase Land
St. Paul, MN: Applications are now being accepted for a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The Down Payment Assistance Grant Program is managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and offers dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland. The...
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
redlakenationnews.com
Political Pulse: DFL takes reins of Minnesota government as 2023 legislative session gavels in and other stories
ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers on Tuesday returned to a very different climate at the Capitol as they gaveled in the 2023 legislative session. Masks have all but disappeared from faces in the halls and rotunda after years of pandemic concerns, and the balance of power has shifted, too, after Democrats won a majority in the Senate in November.
redlakenationnews.com
Join January's SUD Summit to improve addiction treatment in Minnesota
Drug overdose deaths are at a record high. The upcoming Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Shared Solutions Summit is a collaborative effort where participants will begin work on a three-to-five year strategic action plan to improve Minnesota's SUD system. The summit will include speakers and interactive breakout sessions focusing on key...
redlakenationnews.com
In 2nd inaugural, Walz vows end to 'era of gridlock'
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plunged into a second term that promises to be distinct from his first, pledging that a DFL-led state government will adopt major changes to education, health care and climate policies. He also said the state’s residents will see progress after a recent stretch of tug-of-war politics...
newsfromthestates.com
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
More than 32 years after then-President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, there's much more work to do. Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images. The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier.
redlakenationnews.com
Walz vows in his second term to make Minnesota 'best state in the country for kids'
Gov. Tim Walz vowed Monday to put children and classrooms at the forefront in his second term, seizing on a "historic opportunity" with a massive budget surplus to make the largest investments in education in state history. "My mission as governor is simple: make Minnesota the best state in the...
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
MDH: Radon testing during house sales declines nearly 40% in Minnesota
Health officials have raised alarm about the decline in radon testing during real estate transactions in Minnesota over the past two years. The Minnesota Department of Health said there was a "tremendous increase" in testing for the cancer-causing gas between 2018 and 2020, only for the number to drop by 39% since then.
mprnews.org
‘Today we make history’: MN lawmakers kick off 2023 session
Members of the Minnesota Legislature were sworn in for the 2023 legislative session on Tuesday, marking a shift in political power at the Capitol and a broader pool of demographic representation among policymakers. All 201 state lawmakers handed in their election certificates and prepared to start the work of the...
redlakenationnews.com
'I will keep working to help Minnesotans afford their lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect'
January 2, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was sworn in today for a second term as Minnesota’s 30th attorney general. Below is the text of his inaugural remarks as prepared for delivery. Four years ago, I came here to share my vision of a...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake considers a future without blood quantum
Residents of the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota are wrestling with questions of identity, culture, the possibility of losing their lands or even disappearing completely. At the center of this is blood quantum, the system imposed by the U.S. government to determine tribal membership. A new Wilder Foundation Research...
fox9.com
Democrats take control as Minnesota lawmakers return, plan fast start
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democrats gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature on Tuesday and planned to move quickly on bills related to abortion access, conversion therapy, and taxes. Democrats have a lengthy agenda built up over nearly a decade of divided government, along with a $17.6 billion...
redlakenationnews.com
Legislators Make Reproductive Rights Top Legislative Priority
St. Paul, MN — Today, the House Health Committee announced their first committee hearing of the legislative session will be to hear the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act). By electing the first pro-choice trifecta in state history in November, Minnesotans made it clear that protecting reproductive freedom is imperative and urgent.
These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
Comments / 9