ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out vs. Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Sunday night's home game against the Washington Wizards due to left knee soreness, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters about two hours before tipoff. Earlier Sunday, the Bucks added Antetokounmpo to the injury report after their shootaround. Antetokounmpo's absence comes after he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores career-high in 'boring' game vs. Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants his game to be boring. That's not happening when he's putting up 55 points. Giannis scored a career-high 55 points in a win over Washington, which was two points shy of Michael Redd's franchise record. He shot 20-33 from the floor, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished seven assists, and even made 15 of his 16 free throws.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker

D'Angelo Russell unfollows Timberwolves

Yes, Russell (@dloading) has unfollowed the Minnesota Timberwolves (@timberwolves) on Instagram. It's the modern sign of an athlete's discontent with his employer, whether the issue is coaching, playing time or money. OK, it's usually about money. In Russell's case, he's in the final year of a four-year contract that pays...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Named Players Of Week

There have been some incredible performances in the NBA recently. Players are achieving feats we have never seen before, one-upping each other on a nearly nightly basis. Normally something like the Player of the Week award isn’t something that garners too much attention, but this week, you really had to earn it with stellar play.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy