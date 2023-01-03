Read full article on original website
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
In the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers are the talk of the town. Despite being well below .500, the story with LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to be the biggest narrative in Southern California. But there's also another team to watch in the city, and they are instilling...
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
NBA insider suggests Memphis Grizzlies could target ‘star player’ at trade deadline: Four ideal options
While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the elites of the Western Conference, one NBA insider believes they have the chips to make a trade for a “star player” that could make them serious NBA title contenders in the spring. The Grizzlies are off to another strong start...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out vs. Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Sunday night's home game against the Washington Wizards due to left knee soreness, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters about two hours before tipoff. Earlier Sunday, the Bucks added Antetokounmpo to the injury report after their shootaround. Antetokounmpo's absence comes after he...
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years
Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
3 takeaways from Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic performance in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Washington Wizards
Giannis had himself a performance for the ages, scoring a career-high 55 points.
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return
Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores career-high in 'boring' game vs. Wizards
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants his game to be boring. That's not happening when he's putting up 55 points. Giannis scored a career-high 55 points in a win over Washington, which was two points shy of Michael Redd's franchise record. He shot 20-33 from the floor, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished seven assists, and even made 15 of his 16 free throws.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Bucks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/3/2023
The Washington Wizards (17-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick. Washington has won five consecutive games but still sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards...
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Wizards at Bucks final score: Washington can’t contain Giannis in 123-113 loss
The Washington Wizards saw their five-game winning streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in a 123-113 defeat. When Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a career-high 55 points on your defense, that’s not a surprising result. The Wizards were able to keep the game close to start. The first...
D'Angelo Russell unfollows Timberwolves
Yes, Russell (@dloading) has unfollowed the Minnesota Timberwolves (@timberwolves) on Instagram. It's the modern sign of an athlete's discontent with his employer, whether the issue is coaching, playing time or money. OK, it's usually about money. In Russell's case, he's in the final year of a four-year contract that pays...
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Named Players Of Week
There have been some incredible performances in the NBA recently. Players are achieving feats we have never seen before, one-upping each other on a nearly nightly basis. Normally something like the Player of the Week award isn’t something that garners too much attention, but this week, you really had to earn it with stellar play.
Bradley Beal sounds off on return of 'frustrating' hamstring injury
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter with left hamstring soreness. It was the third time in a month that he left a game with a hamstring injury. Beal has missed nine games since Dec. 4 due to a right...
Sixers C Joel Embiid out vs. Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Indiana Pacers due to
