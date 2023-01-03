ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Autoweek.com

This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles

A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Carscoops

Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash

A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Autoblog

Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life

Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
MICHIGAN STATE
Top Speed

This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson

The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California

Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Action Star

An Extreme MotorSports driver has suddenly passed away. Ken Block, who is also a YouTube star, has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah. Per ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Monday (Jan. 2). Outside of being a top racer, he was in a lot of racing video games, including Need for Speed, Dirt, and Forza.
UTAH STATE

