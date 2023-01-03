Read full article on original website
Ken Block Photos Before Death Throw Light on Snowmobile Accident
"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," said a statement on Instagram.
Ken Block death: Hoonigan founder killed in snowmobile accident aged 55
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
A Tesla driver watched in horror as another Tesla burst into flames after hitting a barrier
Josh Kaplan spoke with the other driver, who said he was using the Autopilot system when his Tesla failed to follow a bend and then struck a barrier.
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash
A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
Autoblog
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California
Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
4 survive in 'absolute miracle' after car goes over cliff along PCH
Two children and two adults were pulled alive from the wreckage of a Tesla that plunged off a cliff near a treacherous area known as Devil's Slide.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Action Star
An Extreme MotorSports driver has suddenly passed away. Ken Block, who is also a YouTube star, has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah. Per ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Monday (Jan. 2). Outside of being a top racer, he was in a lot of racing video games, including Need for Speed, Dirt, and Forza.
Ken Block's biggest 'Gymkhana' YouTube videos
Ken Block's "Gymkhana" series set the standard for viral stunt driving videos and have racked up millions of views since it started in 2008.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ken Block Fans React to Rally Driver's Last Post Hours Before His Death
Ken Block was promoting a new YouTube video featuring his teenage daughter just hours before he was involved in a fatal snowmobile accident.
