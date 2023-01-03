‘Monday Night Football’ Game Won’t Be Resumed This Week; Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition; Family Gives Statement – Update

2nd UPDATE, 11:14 AM: The Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The game was postponed last night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. He remains hospitalized in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin , and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” the league said in a statement.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

UPDATED with statement from Damar Hamlin’s family, 9:30 AM: Monday Night Football was postponed when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a tweet early Tuesday morning , the Bills said Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest.” The statement added that his “heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the statement ended.

Hamlin’s family issued a statement today thanking first responders and supporters:

The moment happened a little more than 6 minutes into the key AFC matchup. Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and was able to stand up but collapsed seconds later.

First responders rushed to the field to aid the 24-year-old player and administered CPR for several minutes. He was taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

About an hour after the injury, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Hamlin was taken to the hospital in “critical condition” and that the game had been postponed.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” read the official statement from the NFL.

During the delay, ESPN ’s studio analysts tried to put the situation into perspective for viewers.

“It’s something like we’ve never seen happen before. I’ve never seen it, I’ve never been a part of it, never heard about it. … All you can do is pray for this gentleman right now. … That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, somebody’s father — they want to know what’s going on,” ESPN studio analyst Booger McFarland said.

NFL analyst Adam Schefter added: “Chilling to watch it. And in the day and age we live in, you can just see on social media [that] every single team, every single player, every single person offering up their prayers for Damar Hamlin. … The game is so secondary to everything else. No one cares about the game right no, everybody cares about this young man, his family and finding out how he’s doing.”

Players from both teams were visibly distraught; many prayed on the field, and some were seen crying.

The NFL Players Association also issued a statement, saying: “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

The NFL statement added: “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”