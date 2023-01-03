ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Injury

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDoLw_0k1RrDJ200

The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing in the first quarter.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter.

The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin, 24, tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.

Medical personnel immediately came to Hamlin’s aid and reportedly administered CPR as he laid on the field for several minutes. Hamlin was eventually loaded into an ambulance and taken off the field; according to ESPN, the ambulance departed Paycor Stadium at 9:25 p.m. ET.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick in 2021, has appeared in 15 games for Buffalo this season, recording 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

