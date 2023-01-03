Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
World Juniors Semifinal: Czechia and Canada Will Go for Gold
The semifinals featured two enticing matchups, with the rematch between Czechia and Sweden and the Canadians and Americans renewing their rivalry with an appearance in the gold medal game on the line. Czechia won a dramatic contest in overtime, while Canada came back from a two-goal deficit 10 minutes into...
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal
One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD SCORES GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT IN OVERTIME TO SEND CANADA TO THE SEMI-FINALS
The fourth quarter-final of Day 7 at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw the hosts, Canada, take on the third seed in Group B, Slovakia, who are headlined by Simon Nemec, Filip Mesar and Dalibor Dvorsky. It was a rough first period, with scrums after nearly every single...
Sporting News
World Juniors Directorate Awards: List of all the previous winners of Best Forward, Defenseman and Goalie
The World Juniors has seen a number of historical performances. From Peter Forsberg's historic run with Sweden in 1993 to Jordan Eberle's heroics in 2010, there has been no shortage of sensational showings. The IIHF rewards those who performed at the highest level at their tournament with the IIHF Directorate...
Comments / 0