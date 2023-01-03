ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

World Juniors Semifinal: Czechia and Canada Will Go for Gold

The semifinals featured two enticing matchups, with the rematch between Czechia and Sweden and the Canadians and Americans renewing their rivalry with an appearance in the gold medal game on the line. Czechia won a dramatic contest in overtime, while Canada came back from a two-goal deficit 10 minutes into...
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal

One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
The Hockey Writers

WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden

In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.

