Honolulu County, HI

LIST: Top healthy restaurants to try on Oahu

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With every start to a new year many people pledge to eat healthier.

Whether that means eating more fruits and veggies, less fast food or a combination of both millions of Americans are pledging to live a healthier lifestyle for 2023.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food, like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

It could be hard to navigate through your favorite restaurant’s menu looking for healthy options.

Trip Advisor ranks the best healthy restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu.

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s website.

Best healthy restaurants on Oahu:

  1. Tropical Tribe
  2. Waialua Bakery
  3. Beet Box Cafe
  4. Banan
  5. Heavenly Island Lifestyle

They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

