Stafford, TX

'It sounded like a war zone': Man says stray bullet from celebratory gunfire hit his Stafford house

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

It's definitely not the way anyone would want to ring in the New Year with their family, dodging bullets from celebratory gunfire while celebrating the holiday at home. But that's what one Stafford man claimed happened to him just minutes after the stroke of midnight.

The man, who asked not to be identified, recalled to ABC13 that he was heading back inside the house after letting the dog out when he heard a barrage of gunshots. He took cover and then checked on his family. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"I hear a 'SWHEW!' and glass break. I'm (former) military. So, I know when glass breaks, gunfire is coming through. Literally dropped down to the ground, and I just think immediately there's a bullet that came to my window," he said. "It sounded like a war zone. I've heard it all. My dogs are scared. My kids are scared."

RELATED: Astros fan hit in the head by falling bullet during celebratory gunfire while watching game

On New Year's Day, the man said he found a hole in his dining room window and a bullet on the ground. It's an area near where his 12-year-old son typically watches TV.

"Luckily, my son wasn't home. He would have got hit. So that's the scariest factor," he said.

The incident also concerned neighbors who live in the Promenade neighborhood. They said they heard the gunfire too, but couldn't initially tell if it was fireworks.

"I would have never expected to have a gun so close to my vicinity. That (the bullets) could have come through my window. Luckily, I'm not anywhere close to my window. But still, it could've been anybody else in this neighborhood that could've gotten hit," Tashay Holland, a neighbor, said.

"I was really surprised. But the day we're living in, everybody got guns," Michael Evans, a neighbor, said.

It's a warning stressed by law enforcement and public officials repeatedly stressed every holiday: Don't engage in celebratory gunfire. It's dangerous and illegal. The message was most recently emphasized by Houston leaders last week, where the offense is a Class A misdemeanor that's punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $4,000 fine.

"Always remember that what goes up must come down. If you fire a bullet into the air, it will come down with more force and velocity," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday at a news conference. "It also pulls our officers away from calls for service to neighborhoods and roadways that could be responding to violent crimes such as robberies and home invasions."

RELATED: Houston police warn against DWI and celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

Stafford police confirmed that a report had been filed. However, no arrests or charges have been made in this incident. The homeowner told ABC13 this incident will change how his family spends New Year's Eve in the future.

"It's sad that we don't even feel safe in our home. We're making plans to be away from our home on New Year's, go on a cruise, or be somewhere away from here in this area," he said. "I think these people that are shooting their guns need to be held accountable. Go to the range instead, pay the fee, and shoot your guns there."

During the New Year's holiday last year, Houston Police recorded 392 calls and nine arrests for celebratory gunfire during the New Year's holiday. Chief Troy Finner said on Thursday a 24-year-old woman and an 8-year-old were injured.

This year, HPD said five people were arrested for illegally firing guns inside city limits. In one case, a 12-year-old was grazed on her neck by a stray bullet. The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Bellfort near Fondren. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

RELATED: Houston 12-year-old injured by celebratory gunfire on New Year's

Crime Stoppers has also offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with a tip leading to the arrest of someone engaging in celebratory gunfire. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an
online tip , or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

