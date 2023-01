FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Joseph Pinion lit No. 13 Arkansas' fire and Ricky Council kept it stoked. After trailing as much as 17 points in the first half, the Razorbacks stormed back Wednesday night against No. 20-21 Missouri before a packed house at Bud Walton Arena and hit free throws at the end for a .

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO