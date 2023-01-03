ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln

OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln. Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1). North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

North Edgecombe boys lead from jump, win championship

PINETOPS – North Edgecombe High School’s varsity boys basketball team led from wire to wire and were challenged several times, but the Warriors held off Southeast Halifax 74-65 to win the Edgecombe County Holiday Classic on Friday night at SouthWest Edgecombe High School. The Warriors improved to 6-2 overall with their second victory over Southeast (4-3 overall) this season. North Edgecombe defeated the Trojans by six (65-59) in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game earlier in December. ...
TARBORO, NC
WBTW News13

SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 3

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first set of SCBCA state basketball rankings for 2023 came out on this Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 girls & boys teams in the South Carolina High School League from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Our local teams are in bold. 5A Boys Top 101. Dorman2. Goose Creek3. Conway4. […]
