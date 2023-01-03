Read full article on original website
Boys’ HS basketball rewind: Hough stuns West Charlotte, and adding star player soon
Spurred by big night from Rashad McCormick, the Huskies pulled away from West Charlotte in the fourth quarter
Girls’ HS basketball rewind: Tuesday’s scores, stars, upcoming schedule
Get Tuesday’s girls’ basketball boxscores, stars and upcoming schedule
NBC 29 News
Tuesday’s High School Basketball Highlights, Jan. 3rd
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Tuesday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
chatsports.com
Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
Local roundup: Rams sweep Jack Britt on the hardwood
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 48-43 United-8 Conference win over Jack Britt Tuesday. Purnell Swe
Lexington basketball sweeps ranked foe Summerville, plus latest state polls
The seventh-ranked Lexington girls needed OT to beat No. 4 Green Wave.
Lockdown defense keeps Asheville High girls basketball undefeated with win over Reynolds
ASHEVILLE – Just before a long Rockets pass could reach its intended target in the frontcourt, Asheville High guard Kirsten Watt stepped in front of it and immediately sent an even longer pass back in the opposite direction. There, Cougars guard Aleyshia Hill made the catch and drove to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln
OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln. Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1). North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the...
North Edgecombe boys lead from jump, win championship
PINETOPS – North Edgecombe High School’s varsity boys basketball team led from wire to wire and were challenged several times, but the Warriors held off Southeast Halifax 74-65 to win the Edgecombe County Holiday Classic on Friday night at SouthWest Edgecombe High School. The Warriors improved to 6-2 overall with their second victory over Southeast (4-3 overall) this season. North Edgecombe defeated the Trojans by six (65-59) in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game earlier in December. ...
SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 3
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first set of SCBCA state basketball rankings for 2023 came out on this Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 girls & boys teams in the South Carolina High School League from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Our local teams are in bold. 5A Boys Top 101. Dorman2. Goose Creek3. Conway4. […]
