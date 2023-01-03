ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare first grader illustrates spot on Healthy Air Living Kids’ calendar

CENTRAL VALLEY – A Frank Kohn Elementary School first grader was chosen amongst hundreds of students to have his artwork featured on the 26th annual San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Amongst 14 lucky students of the San Joaquin Valley, Tulare’s Sebastian Jones was featured in the air...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl arrest backlash in Fresno County, zero-dollar bail policy ends

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly caught with $230,000 worth of fentanyl and $12,000 worth of heroin was arrested Tuesday in Fresno County by narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force – then released a few hours later, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

Facts About Fresno County: Page 8

We’re on Page 8 in our booklet entitled Facts About Fresno County. In case you missed it, this is from a promotional pamphlet that dates all the way back to the 1900s. Here’s a link to all of the past posts: FACTS ABOUT FRESNO COUNTY. Page 8 starts...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 businesses cited in Visalia Police tobacco inspection

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department. According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products. Officials say […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.   “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

LOCAL JOB FAIR: US Forest Service hiring firefighters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Forest Service is hosting a local hiring event in January regarding job opportunities in wildland firefighting. The in-person event will take place on January 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel located at 2233 Ventura Street in Fresno. Officials with the […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased

On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Hate Is in the Air

In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims retires, gives final sign off

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims has officially retired from her position and gave her final sign off Monday morning. Margaret Mims was the first female sheriff for Fresno County, serving 16 years. She had a 42-year career in law enforcement that she started with...
KMPH.com

Fresno District Attorney's vote to end zero-dollar bail policy

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif, (FOX26) — Several Fresno County Superior Court judges have voted to repeal Local Rule 3.1.14 Emergency Bail that was put in place back in 2020 due to COVID-19. "We're long past that now," said Sheriff Zanoni. "There is no longer a state of emergency." This rule...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

New 'Winter Storm Risk Map' created for Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A new 'Winter Storm Risk Map' has been created for Fresno County. The County of Fresno and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office have created the map so residents can identify high-risk zones in their area. They say they are monitoring incoming storms and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy