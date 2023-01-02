Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Water Monitor for January 4, 2023
Water year to 12/31: 12.63″ UP 68% from “normal”. The data was collected at a private residence in Ashland. The gauge location is @2400′ on the SW side of town. “Normal” is to be taken as an approximation only, because it depends on the period covered and the exact location, and will vary depending on the source.
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
KDRV
Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
KDRV
Medford airport is working to get flights back on schedule after power outage
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's airport says its electrical power is back in full after a power outage there "for an extended time today." The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport's office says the airport's emergency backup power system engaged and worked as planned though "this system does not cover 100% of required power for the Airport."
jacksoncountyor.org
High Wind Warning & Advisory in Effect for Jackson County: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines (Photo)
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Jackson County Roads Department has responded to multiple traffic hazard calls throughout the County for fallen trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected throughout today and tomorrow. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. At...
KTVL
High winds expected in Southern Oregon, Northern California
The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning and Winter Weather Advisory impacting residents of Southern Oregon and Northern California. The winter weather advisory says wet snow is expected in designated areas. Parts of Siskiyou County could see snow accumulation of up to six inches. Areas above 4500 feet elevation can expect up to seven or eight inches of snow. Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour are expected.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 4:00 p.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. Higher winds are forecast at higher elevations.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Horton Plaza In Medford: Senior Living Done Right
Horton Plaza in Medford, OR is a combined independent and residential care apartment complex. They offer high-quality services, social activities, high quality dining, and specialized care. You can even create your own customized apartment! Horton has the warmth and hospitality of a home, and creates high standards of retirement living.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/5 – High Wind Warnings Continue: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines, Power Outage At Medford Airport Delays Some Flights
..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the warning, the southern Rogue Valley from Talent southward to Ashland and the hills around Ashland. For the advisory, all other areas. This includes the communities of Medford, White City, Applegate, Jacksonville and Gold Hill and highways 140, 238, I-5 and 62. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
KDRV
Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
KDRV
Police issue advisory about gas station credit card skimmer
WEED & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Police are warning gasoline buyers around Weed about credit card skimmer risks. Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) says today it has been notified a card skimmer was located at gas station in the area of Weed. Credit card skimmer devices capture both card and...
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
lakecountyexam.com
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
Comments / 1