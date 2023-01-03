Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Athens, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Enquirer names all-area football team
The Hartselle Enquirer has released its all-area football team for the 2022 high school season. The team is comprised of players from Hartselle, Brewer, Danville, Falkville and Priceville. The team is compiled from nominations by area coaches and Enquirer staff insights. The Enquirer also named its Player of the Year...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Carlos Elliott to be inducted into Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame
Hartselle native Carlos Elliott will be inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. He will be joined by Mike Hutchinson, Phillip Jones, Griffin Coleman, Willie “the Worm” Monroe, Janks Morton, Dr. Ron Moon, Patsy and WL Kennedy. Elliott, who graduated from...
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties
11:26 a.m. UPDATE: The warning has been cancelled early. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County, northeastern Franklin County and northwestern Lawrence County until 11:45 a.m. At 1057 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Dec. 19-24
Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 81. Jack’s Family Restaurants, 5271 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 84. Moe’s Original BBQ, 202 E. Moulton St. Suite E., Decatur: 87. Mapco, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 88. Simp McGhee’s, 725 Bank St. N.E., Decatur: 89. Golden Corral,...
wvtm13.com
Severe storms target Central Alabama
Be on alert for more storms overnight: some of them severe with high wind gusts, hail, tornadoes and torrential downpours causing some flash flooding. Check the video forecast for the latest. https://www.wvtm13.com/weather/radar. ALERT DAY: OVERNIGHT STORMS LIKELY. Strong thunderstorms moving across Alabama overnight have the potential to be severe through...
Lauderdale Co. woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside
A Lauderdale County woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
Body of man missing since Saturday pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments, the Huntsville Police Department confirmed.
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
WHNT-TV
2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes
2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Most of the Tennessee Valley's school districts return to classrooms this week to start the spring semester!. Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Charged with Capital …. The case of a Toney man facing a...
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Cullman, Alabama’s Ave Maria Grotto is a world of wonders in miniature
We hear about many travel destinations from friends and family. Such was the case for me when I heard about Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman. A friend suggested I visit the site. He described miniature buildings created by a monk mostly in the first half of the 20th century. About...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Marriage Licenses Dec. 14-20
Dominic Sestito Rogers to Kesley Danielle Williams. Dionicio Perez Cardona to Francisca Gaspar Ordonez. Jonathan Michael Chambers to Chloe Danielle Standridge.
