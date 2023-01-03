ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Groups rallying to support closed Ozark businesses after building collapse

By Parker Padgett
 2 days ago

OZARK, Mo. – Business owners on the Ozark Square are feeling the impact of the partial building collapse just before the New Year.

“They said it could be next week or it could be a little bit depending on how everything goes.” Tish Wade, owner of Heart of Grace Boutique said. “I’ve got over 30 vendors in there. So not only is it my small business, but it’s 30 other men and women.”

The building just next to hers partially collapsed four days ago and closed nearby businesses since then.

“It’s a pretty rough one because the last week before New Year’s, everyone has Christmas money,” Wade said. “It’s been quite a big impact as far as that goes. And then January, it is a little less impact, but still not having business. You still have a mortgage to pay, electric, all the things.”

Wade says there’s been an outpouring of support, not just for her business but for others who have been affected.

“If there is a problem with my building, I do have someone who graciously offered their building on the square to me,” Wade said.

Some assistance could come from the Ozark Historic River District.

“We’re looking at emergency grants to help with anything that we possibly can down here.” Shelly Treece said.

There’s also help coming from a real estate group in Springfield, working to help another store closed at the moment, Ozark Adventure Coffee Company.

“We bought 20 $25 gift cards, just $500 worth. But we thought that that would be a little buffer for whatever they may need.” Kelsey Watters with Graddy Real Estate said. “Supplies wise or rent or insurance, we’re not sure, but just a little something to keep them going.”

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

