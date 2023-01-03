Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Red Sox Reach Deal With Rafael Devers To Avoid Arbitration
The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with third baseman Rafael Devers to avoid arbitration.
Centre Daily
Report: Ryan Borucki Signs With Cubs
Former Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs, reports Fansided's Robert Murray. Borucki, 28, had a 9.95 ERA in 6.1 innings with Toronto last year before being designated for assignment on May 31. He was claimed off waivers by the Mariners and had decent success in Seattle, posting a 4.26 ERA in 19.1 innings.
Dodgers News: LA Adds New Hitting Game Planner from Sox
He was recommended for the role by two Dodgers.
Centre Daily
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
A video showing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, in a nightclub has been viewed more than one million times in a matter of hours. The video was posted to the Spinning Backfist Twitter account on Monday morning and quickly went viral. "Well, this isn't...
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Former Blue Jay Anthony Banda Signs With Nationals
Anthony Banda has signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals, the club announced Wednesday. The deal also includes an invite to spring training. View the original article to see embedded media. Banda, 29, made seven appearances with the Blue Jays in 2022, working a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings. The...
Centre Daily
Lakers Betting Odds: Can LA To Survive A Heat Wave Without LeBron James?
Following a successful revenge game Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, your Los Angeles Lakers will try their luck against the Miami Heat tonight at Crypto.com Arena. They may will be missing a few soldiers, including their three top scorers, when the contest tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and if so you can view the probable carnage (sorry Lakers) on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On LA’s Recent East Coast Swing
Your Los Angeles Lakers are back in action and back on their home floor tonight, following a brief road jaunt. After the team's final game of its road trip Monday, during which he scored 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, ageless wonder LeBron James spoke with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell:
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LA Role Players Steal Stunning Upset Win Over Healthy Heat
Heading into their first home contest in the last six games, your Los Angeles Lakers didn't seem likely to do much damage tonight against a motivated Miami Heat team riding high on a three-game winning streak. LA was missing its top three scorers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker...
RUMOR: Johnny Cueto pursuit gets Padres, Marlins, Reds update
The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15...
KBUR
Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal
Third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. Devers, 26, is set to reach free agency following the 2023 season, but sources say the Red Sox are motivated to strike a deal that would keep Devers in Boston uniform for years to come.
