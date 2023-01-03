ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Report: Ryan Borucki Signs With Cubs

Former Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs, reports Fansided's Robert Murray. Borucki, 28, had a 9.95 ERA in 6.1 innings with Toronto last year before being designated for assignment on May 31. He was claimed off waivers by the Mariners and had decent success in Seattle, posting a 4.26 ERA in 19.1 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times

A video showing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, in a nightclub has been viewed more than one million times in a matter of hours. The video was posted to the Spinning Backfist Twitter account on Monday morning and quickly went viral. "Well, this isn't...
Larry Brown Sports

2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto

Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Centre Daily

Former Blue Jay Anthony Banda Signs With Nationals

Anthony Banda has signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals, the club announced Wednesday. The deal also includes an invite to spring training. View the original article to see embedded media. Banda, 29, made seven appearances with the Blue Jays in 2022, working a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Lakers Betting Odds: Can LA To Survive A Heat Wave Without LeBron James?

Following a successful revenge game Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, your Los Angeles Lakers will try their luck against the Miami Heat tonight at Crypto.com Arena. They may will be missing a few soldiers, including their three top scorers, when the contest tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and if so you can view the probable carnage (sorry Lakers) on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On LA’s Recent East Coast Swing

Your Los Angeles Lakers are back in action and back on their home floor tonight, following a brief road jaunt. After the team's final game of its road trip Monday, during which he scored 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, ageless wonder LeBron James spoke with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell:
LOS ANGELES, CA
KBUR

Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal

Third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. Devers, 26, is set to reach free agency following the 2023 season, but sources say the Red Sox are motivated to strike a deal that would keep Devers in Boston uniform for years to come.
BOSTON, MA

