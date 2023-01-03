Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Enquirer names all-area football team
The Hartselle Enquirer has released its all-area football team for the 2022 high school season. The team is comprised of players from Hartselle, Brewer, Danville, Falkville and Priceville. The team is compiled from nominations by area coaches and Enquirer staff insights. The Enquirer also named its Player of the Year...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Carlos Elliott to be inducted into Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame
Hartselle native Carlos Elliott will be inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. He will be joined by Mike Hutchinson, Phillip Jones, Griffin Coleman, Willie “the Worm” Monroe, Janks Morton, Dr. Ron Moon, Patsy and WL Kennedy. Elliott, who graduated from...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Dec. 19-24
Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 81. Jack’s Family Restaurants, 5271 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 84. Moe’s Original BBQ, 202 E. Moulton St. Suite E., Decatur: 87. Mapco, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 88. Simp McGhee’s, 725 Bank St. N.E., Decatur: 89. Golden Corral,...
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
Decatur man faces $270K bond for obscene material charges
A Decatur man is facing a $270,000 bond after police say they confiscated devices with obscene material from his home.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
WAFF
1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was...
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
WAFF
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
3 arrested after police chase, 54 grams of methamphetamine found
A police chase in Limestone County ended with three men arrested and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine recovered.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
WAFF
Leaders hope to open new Colbert County jail in mid-2024
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County leaders are hoping to break ground on a new jail this year. Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore says it’s past time for a new jail. The county is currently waiting for preliminary drawings of the building from an architect company in Florence called Lambert Ezell Durham; the commission selected the company last year.
