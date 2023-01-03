ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Enquirer names all-area football team

The Hartselle Enquirer has released its all-area football team for the 2022 high school season. The team is comprised of players from Hartselle, Brewer, Danville, Falkville and Priceville. The team is compiled from nominations by area coaches and Enquirer staff insights. The Enquirer also named its Player of the Year...
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Dec. 19-24

Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 81. Jack’s Family Restaurants, 5271 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 84. Moe’s Original BBQ, 202 E. Moulton St. Suite E., Decatur: 87. Mapco, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 88. Simp McGhee’s, 725 Bank St. N.E., Decatur: 89. Golden Corral,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man

A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Leaders hope to open new Colbert County jail in mid-2024

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County leaders are hoping to break ground on a new jail this year. Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore says it’s past time for a new jail. The county is currently waiting for preliminary drawings of the building from an architect company in Florence called Lambert Ezell Durham; the commission selected the company last year.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

