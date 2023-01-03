Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies sting Charlotte Hornets in dominant road win
When Ja Morant caught a floating pass from Santi Aldama, he was bumped by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier while both players chased the ball. As soon as the Memphis Grizzlies star was bumped about 18 feet from the basket, he threw the ball in the air and it banked off the the glass as the referee blew his whistle.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA Trying New Starting Lineup With LeBron James Sidelined Against Heat
The shorthanded Lakers are getting set to play the Miami Heat at 7:00 pm on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet. LeBron James is out with a cold, while Lonnie Walker IV remains out with a knee injury. Anthony Davis remains sidelined with his foot injury, although he's made some promising progress as of late.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
SFGate
MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Heat And Lakers Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Miami Heat had the chance to go three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV Wednesday night, leaving Miami with an opportunity to capitalize and build on their winning record. Instead they suffered a 112-109...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Questionable For Wednesday's Game Against Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. The Lakers say James is dealing with ankle soreness. He is coming off a 43-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 10 p.m., ET. Where: Staples Center. TV:...
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
Yardbarker
Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson
The Houston Rockets (10-27) will attempt to end their four-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) inside the Smoothie King Center. The Rockets are starting to show signs of frustration, given the number of losses accumulated over the last three weeks. Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon did not hold back following the team's 108-88 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat
Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
Russell Westbrook injury delivers another blow to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a lengthy injury to Anthony Davis. It looks like Russell Westbrook might join him on the injured list. Westbrook played 11 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. After the halftime break, the team announced that he would not be returning to the contest due to a foot issue. He finished with two points on 1 of 8 shooting.
