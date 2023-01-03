ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

LeBron James Questionable For Wednesday's Game Against Miami Heat

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. The Lakers say James is dealing with ankle soreness. He is coming off a 43-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 10 p.m., ET. Where: Staples Center. TV:...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson

The Houston Rockets (10-27) will attempt to end their four-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) inside the Smoothie King Center. The Rockets are starting to show signs of frustration, given the number of losses accumulated over the last three weeks. Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon did not hold back following the team's 108-88 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat

Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook injury delivers another blow to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a lengthy injury to Anthony Davis. It looks like Russell Westbrook might join him on the injured list. Westbrook played 11 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. After the halftime break, the team announced that he would not be returning to the contest due to a foot issue. He finished with two points on 1 of 8 shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA

