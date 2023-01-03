Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Union County in south central Arkansas Northwestern Union Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 930 PM CST. * At 847 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Junction City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Urbana around 905 PM CST. Strong and Lapile around 910 PM CST. Huttig around 915 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Felsenthal, Junction City, Lillie, Spearsville, Hillsboro, Lockhart, New London, Aurelle, Oakland and Taylorville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Grant, Hempstead by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Columbia; Dallas; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union TORNADO WATCH 4 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND COLUMBIA DALLAS GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Pike; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; White; Woodruff FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, southeast Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline and White. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Monroe and Woodruff. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the watch area. 2-3 inches of rain is expected along with locally higher amounts, which could lead to flash flooding.
Comments / 0