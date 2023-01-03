Sam Smith will spend their summer on the road completing a 27-date tour in support of their forthcoming fourth studio album Gloria, set for release on January 27. The tour will begin on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, with support from Jessie Reyez, who will join them for all but one date. Smith will make stops in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Houston, Monterrey, and more before concluding on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Deportes in Cuidad de Mexico.

