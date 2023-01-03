ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

San Antonio visits New York, looks to end road skid

San Antonio Spurs (12-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits New York looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Knicks have gone 9-10 at home. New York scores 114.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

Sam Smith Schedules 27-Date ‘Gloria’ North American Tour

Sam Smith will spend their summer on the road completing a 27-date tour in support of their forthcoming fourth studio album Gloria, set for release on January 27. The tour will begin on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, with support from Jessie Reyez, who will join them for all but one date. Smith will make stops in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Houston, Monterrey, and more before concluding on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Deportes in Cuidad de Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Hammer Hornets, 131-107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It wasn't the return Cody Martin envisioned as the Charlotte Hornets closed out their four-game homestand with a 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin finished the game with four points in 21 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score the first 17...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy