Champion rally race car driver and entrepreneur Kenneth Block died Monday in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” according to a statement from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO