Cincinnati, OH

Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin collapses on field after making tackle

By Michael Guise
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic alum who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, was injured during the first quarter of Monday's game. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field, reporters at the game tweeted. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football broadcast reported. He was eventually placed on a stretcher and given oxygen as he was taken off in an ambulance to a Cincinnati hospital, CBS Sports reported.

According to a statement from the league , Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital.

Players were seen crying as Hamlin was on the field for more than 15 minutes. After being temporarily suspended, the game was officially suspended for the night.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsing after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative, provided an update on his health status.

"His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat," he said on Twitter. "They are currently running tests."

Former Steeler Ryan Shazier said on Twitter that he is praying for Hamlin. Shazier retired in 2020 after suffering a spinal cord injury against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since learned to walk again.

On Twitter, the Steelers and Pitt football and Central Catholic football said they are praying for Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin was the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year when he played at Central Catholic. He was selected No. 212 overall by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

