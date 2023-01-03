ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

Was the steamboat actually invented in WV?

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SP8zy_0k1RoOGc00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Most people would associate the invention of the steamboat to American engineer and inventor Robert Fulton, however there is one town in West Virginia that has its own claim as the birthplace of the steamboat.

Shepherdstown, W.Va., located in Jefferson County, was once the work site of an inventor who some people claim was able to achieve the first steamboat 20 years before Fulton.

James Rumsey was born in Maryland in March 1743, and throughout his life, he worked as a “miller, mill mechanic and designer, canal builder, blacksmith, and rustic architect,” according to wvstatemuseumed.wv.gov .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmTvT_0k1RoOGc00
James Rumsey (artist attributed is George William West )

Rumsey eventually settled in Berkeley Springs, in what is now West Virginia, and ran an inn. During his time there, Rumsey experimented with designs for what would become his own take on the steamboat.

He soon demonstrated his mechanical poleboat invention to George Washington himself, for “whom he designed a house and other buildings.” According to wvstatemuseumed.wv.gov , “Washington wrote in his diary, September 6, 1784, ‘The model & its operation upon the water… not only convinced me of what I before thought… quite impractical, but that it might be turned to the greatest possible utility in inland navigation.'”

How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV

With plans to incorporate steam in his invention’s next iteration, and using Washington’s endorsement, Rumsey secured a “somewhat vague patent” for his boat, according to jamesrumsey.org . To fund his endeavors, he worked for the Potomack Company the summer of 1785.

However, Rumsey was stuck in a race of sorts with rival inventor John Fitch. Fitch was able to demonstrate his steamboat design in Philadelphia in August 1787. After delays, and borrowing heavily to fully fund his project, Rumsey held his own successful demonstration of his steamboat on the Potomac River, near Shepherdstown, on December 3, 1787, three months after Fitch.

Some people have argued that Rumsey had a working model before Fitch, but evidence of that has been inconclusive.

Their rivalry ultimately became about patents, and who owned the rights to what, much of which is still unknown, partially due to the great Patent Office fire of 1839.

The boat that Rumsey had built for the Shepherdstown demonstration was later tossed aside, with only pieces of both the engine and the boat being found in later years.

With the help of Benjamin Franklin, Rumsey helped found the first Rumseian Society in Philadelphia in 1788, later moved to Shepherdstown, to advance his work. Rumsey ultimately died in December 1792 from “what his doctors described as ​’overstraining his brain,'” some years after moving overseas to England, according to americanart.si.edu . Thus, the first Rumseian Society was disbanded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZAjs_0k1RoOGc00
Rumsey Monument in Shepherdstown (Acroterion Photo, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 )

It was then in 1807, 15 years after Rumsey’s death and 20 years after he successfully demonstrated his steamboat design, that Robert Fulton demonstrated the viability of his own design on the Hudson River and cemented himself in history as the inventor of the steamboat.

The castles of West Virginia

So the question remains, was Rumsey, or even Fitch, the true inventor of the steamboat? The answer is yes and no.

While Rumsey’s design did technically succeed, what it and most other steamboat designs at the time had in common was that they were simply not commercially viable. It wasn’t until Fulton that a commercially viable steamboat was created.

According to jamesrumsey.org , “In the three decades after Rumsey’s death, Shepherdstown changed his story from one of simple tragedy (an inventor dying early, before his ideas are brought to fruition) to one of tragedy and injustice (an inventor dying early, his work successful but unnoticed, and his profitable steamboat idea stolen by others).”

While the thought of stolen ideas make for a good story, “Fulton’s steamboat, once built, had really none of Rumsey’s steamboat in it.”

Rumsey’s legend in Shepherdstown resulted in a monument being erected near the Potomac River in 1916 by the second Rumseian Society, formed in 1903 for the purpose of overseeing the monument.

Then in 1983, a third Rumseian Society was created to build a replica of Rumsey’s original 1787 steamboat, called the Rumseian Experiment. The third society was discontinued as a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation in the State of West Virginia in 2022, years after the Rumseian Experiment fell out of use.

Despite his early death, Rumsey made a great impression on the inventing world and is still celebrated for his work to this day.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dcnewsnow.com

People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing of a woman that took place on Dec. 31, 2022. The woman died at the hospital. People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, …. Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing...
FREDERICK, MD
wvpublic.org

Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion

More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV
Yahoo Sports

Longtime Washington County oncologist retires

Dr. Michael McCormack said he chose oncology as a specialty because he always wanted to take care of sick people. "I work up a lot of compassion for patients and you have a great potential to do good," said McCormack, 66. At major health centers the focus can be more on research and the "big picture of fighting cancer rather than (caring for) individual patients."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
YAHOO!

Dalmatian puppy in critical condition; former Hagerstown man charged

A 13-week-old Dalmatian was in critical but stable condition Wednesday afternoon at a Hagerstown veterinarian after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man the previous day, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. Crystal Mowery, field services director for...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
luxury-houses.net

Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M

The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
UPPERVILLE, VA
WTOP

Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
theburn.com

New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County

A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC

With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy